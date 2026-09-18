Smokey Robinson Changes Lawyers … Again, Milo Yiannopoulos Faces Racism & Abuse Claims, Macro Acquires AllBlk

Sheesh, it's Smokey's 3rd legal team, Milo Yiannopoulos faces allegations from his estranged Black husband, and Charles King moves into streaming.

Smokey Robinson / Getty

*In today’s NewsBits, Smokey Robinson has hired a third attorney while fighting a $50 million sexual abuse lawsuit, Milo Yiannopoulos is facing allegations of violence and racist abuse from his estranged husband in divorce proceedings, and Charles D. King‘s Macro is expanding into direct-to-consumer streaming with its acquisition of AllBlk.

Smokey Robinson Hires Third Lawyer In $50 Million Lawsuit

Smokey Robinson‘s legal team has undergone another shakeup as the Motown legend fights sexual abuse allegations from former household employees.

Court records obtained by Billboard show Robinson has had three attorneys in the past three months in the $50 million civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting six workers at his Los Angeles-area home. Robinson, 86, has vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Attorney Christopher Frost originally represented Robinson but left the case in June for unspecified reasons.

David Kenner, whose past clients include Suge Knight and Pras Michel, replaced him.

Kenner moved to withdraw in August, citing a “breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

Attorney Anahita Sedaghatfar has now taken over. She told Billboard she’s “honored to represent” Robinson and his wife, Frances, who is accused of enabling her husband’s alleged conduct.

“Changing attorneys during the course of litigation is not unusual and is in fact common,” Sedaghatfar said. “My clients unequivocally deny the allegations.”

Representatives for Kenner and Frost did not return Billboard’s requests for comment.

Milo Yiannopoulos (ICE mugshot) – via ICE

Milo Yiannopoulos Faces Racial Allegations from Estranged Husband

John McKinley Campbell, the estranged husband of Milo Yiannopoulos, has accused him of violence and racist abuse during their nine-year marriage, according to divorce court filings cited by The Daily Mail.

Yiannopoulos denies Campbell’s allegations, calling them “fabrications and manipulations designed to extract millions of dollars from me.”

He also alleged Campbell was experiencing a “mental health crisis.”

The couple married Sept. 30, 2017, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii and filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court in January 2025.

According to The Daily Mail, Campbell’s filings describe the marriage as “enslavement, not matrimony” and allege Yiannopoulos shoved him, threw objects and threatened him.

The filings reportedly also contain screenshots of a February 2025 text in which Yiannopoulos allegedly directed racist slurs at Campbell and claimed he had used him to obtain a green card.

The allegations remain claims made in divorce proceedings and are denied by Yiannopoulos.

AllBlk logo

Macro Acquires AllBlk and Moves into Streaming

Charles D. King‘s Macro is making its first move into direct-to-consumer streaming with the acquisition of AllBlk, the Black-focused platform previously owned by AMC Global Media.

AllBlk traces its roots to 2014, when BET founder Robert L. Johnson launched Urban Movie Classics, or UMC.

The service joined AMC’s portfolio through its 2018 acquisition of Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment.

The platform has since developed a catalog of original series, independent films, classic Black cinema and stage productions, including “A House Divided,” “Double Cross,” “Wicked City,” “À La Carte,” “Hush” and “Send Help.”

For subscribers, little is expected to change immediately. AllBlk will continue operating as a standalone platform, with its existing lineup and library remaining intact.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

AMC will also remain an investor in Macro and has entered a new content licensing agreement with the company, extending a relationship that dates back nearly a decade, according to Blex Media.

NewsBits

From Robinson’s changing legal representation and the allegations surrounding Yiannopoulos’ divorce to Macro’s expansion into streaming, today’s NewsBits spans courtroom disputes and a significant move in Black-owned entertainment media.

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