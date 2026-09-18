Lenny Kravitz Gets His Own Ken Doll, Mesh Shirt and All

Mattel turned the rocker's signature style into a $70 collectible, complete with locs, tattoos, sunglasses and a “Blue Electric Light” tour-inspired look.

Lenny Kravitz Ken doll via Mattel

*Lenny Kravitz has officially entered the Barbie universe, and Mattel made sure his Ken doll inherited plenty of the rocker’s signature swagger.

Mattel unveiled the Lenny Kravitz Ken doll through its Kenbassadors Collection, which celebrates men the company recognizes for making a positive impact. The $70 collectible draws inspiration from Kravitz’s “Blue Electric Light” tour wardrobe.

The details leave little doubt about who inspired it. Kravitz’s doll sports locs, sunglasses, tattoos, and a nose ring. His outfit combines bootleg denim jeans with a bronze mesh top, studded belt and boots. Even Ken is getting the Lenny Kravitz rock-star treatment.

Kravitz follows NBA superstar LeBron James, who became the first professional athlete to receive a Ken doll modeled after him through the Kenbassadors initiative.

Lenny Kravitz Ken doll via Mattel

According to PEOPLE, Kravitz enjoyed working with Mattel to translate his appearance into miniature form. “It’s so cool,” Kravitz told the outlet.

“The clothes that the doll is wearing are replications of the clothes that I’ve been wearing on the tour,” Kravitz explains.

“We got it down to all the details of the boots and the jeans and the belt with the holes and the rivets and the tops that I’ve been wearing,” he said. “The glasses are exact replications of the vintage glasses from the late ‘60s that I’ve been wearing. The necklace around the neck was a necklace that belonged to my mother [Roxie Roker] that I wear.”

Mattel designer Linda Kyaw created the doll, while Laydiana Chiv designed its packaging. The collectible also comes with a doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity.

For Kravitz, fashion has long been inseparable from his musical identity. That makes the mesh shirt, denim, and shades more than accessories. They’re miniature versions of the visual language he has carried through decades of music and performances.

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