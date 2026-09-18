Robert Kraft Says Ed Sheeran Urged Him to Donate $2 Million Before Macklemore’s Challenge 

Kraft says Sheeran personally called seeking a $2 million humanitarian commitment before Macklemore publicly challenged the Patriots owner to donate.

Ed Sheeran/YouTube screenshot

*Robert Kraft says Ed Sheeran personally asked him to commit $2 million toward humanitarian aid before Macklemore publicly challenged him to donate.

Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, revealed Sheeran’s involvement in a statement issued after Macklemore announced he would donate $1 million to organizations supporting Palestinians.

“Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis,” Kraft said in a statement shared on social media.

According to his comments, Sheeran also committed $2 million, though Kraft did not say where the funds would go. Kraft added that Sheeran plans to reach out to other venue owners to encourage further contributions. “Our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges,” Kraft said.

Robert Kraft/YouTube screenshot

Macklemore was dropped from the remaining dates on Sheeran’s “Loop” tour after pro-Palestine remarks he made during a recent performance sparked backlash. The moment drew criticism from several groups, including an Israeli-American organization that started a petition calling for his removal.

Macklemore has said Sheeran told him Kraft would not allow him to perform at Gillette Stadium, and that Kraft pushed other venue owners to threaten to pull out of the tour unless Macklemore was removed.

Macklemore later announced plans to donate $1 million in net earnings from Sheeran’s “Loop Tour” to six organizations supporting Palestinians. He also publicly called on Kraft to match his contribution. The challenge came after controversy erupted over Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s tour.

Kraft’s statement makes clear that Sheeran reached out to him about the larger $2 million commitment before Macklemore. He also addressed his broader support for Palestinians.

“For decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships,” Kraft said.

Kraft’s statement doesn’t identify which organizations would receive the two $2 million commitments.

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