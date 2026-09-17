’90 Day Fiancé’ Host Shaun Robinson Reveals Her Age — Fans Can’t Believe It

Viewers thought the longtime reunion host was decades younger, and her age reveal quickly turned attention toward her surprisingly affordable skincare routine.

Shaun Robinson at the 41st Annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2016, in Beverly Hills, CA — Photo by Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

*Shaun Robinson has spent years asking “90 Day Fiancé” couples uncomfortable questions. This time, one cast member flipped the script on the reunion host.

During the Season 12 reunion, Raşit Kebabcı approached Robinson during a break and asked her age.

“Pardon me, how old am I?” Robinson responded. After Kebabcı’s wife apologized for the question, Robinson laughed and answered, “I’m 63.”

Kebabcı immediately wanted answers. “What do you eat? What is your secret? Tell me,” he said during “Tell All Part 1” on Sept. 13. Here’s the kicker: Robinson was 64 when the episode aired. She celebrated her birthday in July, writing on her official website about completing “64 trips around the sun.”

Fans Want Shaun Robinson’s Secrets

Viewers quickly joined Kebabcı in wondering how Robinson maintains her youthful appearance.

The Daily Beast’s The Looker reported that fans flooded Instagram with reactions after the exchange appeared online. Several commenters said they believed Robinson was in her 40s.

One popular comment said Robinson looked younger than a 45-year-old cast member. That response collected more than 10,000 likes.

Robinson later reposted the reunion clip on her own Instagram account, drawing more surprised reactions.

Shaun Robinson arrives at the 2012 Emmy Awards at Nokia Theater on September 23, 2012, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos)

Her Skincare Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

Robinson has already given curious fans a peek at her evening skincare routine.

In September, she shared several products she uses before bed. Her choices included familiar drugstore brands instead of an elaborate luxury regimen.

Robinson said she removes makeup with Neutrogena wipes for sensitive skin. She then cleanses her face with a CVS facial cleanser.

She follows that step with Neutrogena acne wash, which she leaves on for two minutes before rinsing. Robinson finishes with Cetaphil lotion for sensitive skin.

Of course, skincare alone cannot explain how someone ages. Genetics, lifestyle, sun exposure and other factors can influence a person’s appearance.

Still, Robinson’s routine gave curious viewers something they could actually try without spending a fortune. And after more than a decade hosting “90 Day Fiancé” reunions, Robinson finally faced a question that left everyone else talking.

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