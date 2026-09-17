Costco Limits Motor Oil Purchases as Prices Nearly Double

Kirkland synthetic motor oil now costs about $58 per case, while Costco restricts purchases as petroleum supply pressures squeeze consumers.

Costco (Getty Images)

*Costco shoppers are facing another sign of pressure in the oil market, and this one has nothing to do with filling their gas tanks.

The warehouse retailer has placed purchase limits on some Kirkland Signature full-synthetic motor oil products. Raw Story highlighted the restrictions after automotive publications began reporting the changes.

Prices have also climbed sharply. A 10-quart case now costs about $58. The same quantity sold for roughly $30 to $36 previously, depending on the comparison period.

Costco’s website limits certain products to two units every seven days per membership. Some listings also restrict customers to one transaction per membership.

Why Motor Oil Is Getting More Expensive

The increases come as petroleum markets face supply disruptions and rising crude prices.

Synthetic motor oil depends heavily on Group III base oils, which producers commonly make by refining crude oil. The United States imports more than 40% of those oils from the Middle East, according to the Associated Press.

Regional disruptions have tightened supplies while crude prices have climbed. Brent crude recently topped $109 per barrel. Those pressures have already reached American drivers through gasoline and diesel prices.

The national average for regular gasoline recently approached $4.32 per gallon. Diesel reached an average of $6.23 per gallon, according to AAA.

EURweb has previously examined rising fuel costs and the renewed conversation around energy conservation.

Purchase Limits Don’t Mean Empty Shelves

The word “rationing” has circulated widely, but the situation needs context.

Costco has confirmed purchase restrictions through its online listings. However, available evidence does not establish a nationwide shortage across every Costco warehouse.

JobbersWorld visited one New Jersey Costco and found substantial quantities of Kirkland motor oil. It also saw no visible in-store purchase-limit signs. That single visit cannot represent conditions nationwide. Inventory and purchasing rules can vary by store and location.

Costco has also restricted purchases of some Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil.

For consumers, the immediate impact remains straightforward. Drivers who change their own oil could face higher maintenance costs even when supplies remain available.

The bigger question is whether Costco’s limits remain isolated or signal broader pressure across the motor oil market.

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