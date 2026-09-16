‘Girlfriends’ Finds a New Streaming Home After Netflix Exit

Joan, Maya, Lynn and Toni have landed on Pluto TV, where fans can now stream all eight seasons of the beloved sitcom for free.

Girlfriends cast

*“Girlfriends” fans who weren’t ready to say goodbye when the beloved sitcom left Netflix can relax: Joan, Maya, Lynn and Toni already have a new streaming address — and this one doesn’t require a subscription.

All eight seasons of Mara Brock Akil’s hit comedy are now available to watch free on Pluto TV, according to a new announcement from the streaming service. Pluto’s current listing includes the complete run through Season 8, giving longtime viewers another way to revisit the friendships, romances, career drama and memorable messiness that kept the crew together — most of the time.

The move comes just days after “Girlfriends” exited Netflix in the U.S. Netflix confirmed that Seasons 1 through 8 departed the platform on Sept. 11.

That date carried some history of its own. “Girlfriends” originally premiered on Sept. 11, 2000, and Netflix added the series exactly 20 years later, on Sept. 11, 2020, as part of an initiative that brought several classic Black sitcoms to the service.

Created by Akil, the comedy centered on four Black women navigating friendship, careers, love and adulthood in Los Angeles. Tracee Ellis Ross starred as Joan Clayton alongside Golden Brooks as Maya Wilkes, Persia White as Lynn Searcy, and Jill Marie Jones as Toni Childs. Reggie Hayes played William Dent, the group’s frequently exasperated friend and colleague.

The series debuted on UPN and remained there for six seasons before moving to The CW for its final two. Its eighth and final season ended in 2008.

For viewers who discovered the foursome during its Netflix run — or longtime fans who simply weren’t finished revisiting Joan’s love life, Toni’s attitude, Maya’s one-liners and Lynn’s seemingly endless reinventions — the streaming switch means there’s no need for a prolonged farewell. The girlfriends have simply moved. And this time, visiting them is free.

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