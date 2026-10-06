Black Unemployment Jumps to 7% as Black Women Take Bigger Hit in Black Recession Warning

The National Urban League says a recession has already arrived for Black America as new federal jobs data reveal widening economic pressure.

Marc Morial – Getty

*The National Urban League says a recession has already arrived for Black America — and newly released federal employment numbers provide troubling evidence of just how quickly conditions are deteriorating for Black workers.

National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial sounded the alarm in a recent commentary declaring that “for Black America, the recession has already arrived,” pointing to job losses and broader economic pressures hitting Black communities.

The warning is an assessment by the civil rights organization, not an official government declaration that Black Americans are technically in a recession. But employment data released after Morial’s commentary sharpen the concern.

Black Unemployment Jumps to 7%

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Black unemployment rose from 6% in August to 7% in September, compared with a 4.2% overall unemployment rate.

The racial gap remains substantial. White unemployment stood at 3.6% in September, while Hispanic unemployment was 4.7% and Asian unemployment was 2.9%.

The broader labor market also showed weakness, adding just 29,000 jobs in September. Employment figures for July and August were revised downward by a combined 60,000 jobs.

Those numbers arrived days after the National Urban League warned that Black America is already experiencing recession-like conditions.

Black Unemployment Hits 7% as Black Women Take Bigger Hit – via eurAI

Black Women Take a Bigger Hit

The September numbers were particularly stark for Black women. According to an analysis by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, unemployment among Black women climbed from 5.9% in August to 7.3% in September. The rate for Black men increased from 6.2% to 6.7%.

Young Black workers also experienced a sharp deterioration, with unemployment climbing from 11.5% to 14.4%.

The figures don’t establish a separate, officially recognized “Black recession.” Recessions are generally assessed using multiple measures of economic activity rather than the unemployment rate of one demographic group.

They do, however, illustrate the economic vulnerability behind the Urban League’s warning.

Morial Sounds the Alarm

Morial’s commentary ties the employment picture to broader policy changes under the Trump administration, arguing that rollbacks affecting protections and investments in Black communities are compounding economic pressures.

The Urban League also cites Monica Mitchell, chief of staff at the Joint Center, who argues that if comparable economic conditions were occurring across the entire country, they would be viewed as recessionary.

For Black workers, September’s numbers make the debate more immediate. The national unemployment rate may remain considerably lower, but Black unemployment is now substantially higher — and Black women have experienced an especially rapid deterioration.

Whether economists call that a recession or not, the National Urban League’s message is unmistakable: the headline national economy isn’t telling the whole story about what Black Americans are experiencing.

Black Unemployment Hits 7% as Black Women Take Bigger Hit – via eurAI

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