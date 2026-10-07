Hollywood’s U.S. Production Share Plunges as Billions in Spending Move Abroad

A new union-backed study shows America capturing far less film and television production spending as lawmakers consider a federal tax credit.

Los Angeles, United States – January 10, 2016: Close-up of the famous Hollywood Sign. Photograph taken from Mulholland Drive.

*Major studios are spending more on film and television than they did 25 years ago, according to the New York Post. But a shrinking share of that money stays in the United States. Studios now put 42% of qualifying film budgets into movies shot partly or mainly in America, down from 74%. The U.S. share of television budgets fell from 94% to 64%.

Seven unions, including the DGA, IATSE and SAG-AFTRA, released the EY study on Oct. 5. It covers scripted, live-action work by major studios from 1999 to 2024. Qualifying film spending rose from about $3 billion to $7 billion a year. EY says much of that growth tracks the wider economy. Television climbed from $933 million to $8.4 billion, though EY says streaming makes older comparisons difficult.

The U.S. share of film cast and crew fell from 72% to 43%. Television dropped from 86% to 58%. Among the 25 highest-budget films each year, the U.S. share of budgets fell from 74% to 34%.

EY estimates film and television would each see about $2 billion more in annual U.S. production budgets had those shares held steady. The report measures where productions filmed, not why they left.

Woman holding a hold clapboard

FilmLA logged 4,711 on-location shoot days in the second quarter of 2026, down 12.7% year over year. Television stayed 27.7% below 2025, with reality shows driving much of the drop. EURweb previously reported on Los Angeles efforts to cut filming fees and simplify permits. EURweb also reported that “American Idol” will move to the Atlanta area for its 25th season.

California raised its annual film and TV tax credit from $330 million to $750 million in 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says the program’s first year delivered $7.2 billion in direct production spending and nearly 38,000 cast and crew jobs.

Congress is weighing a federal production incentive. Sens. Adam Schiff and Tim Scott introduced the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, Deadline reported. The bill sets a 20% federal credit, and productions could combine it with state incentives. The Post reports the bill, backed by President Donald Trump, is expected to become law by year’s end.

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