Isaiah Washington Reveals Wife Jenisa Died From Massive Stroke Last Year

The “Grey's Anatomy” alum says his wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly in May 2025 and died nine days later.

Isaiah Washington and wife Jenisa at the TV Guide Emmy After Party. Social, Hollywood, CA. 08-27-06. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Isaiah Washington has revealed that his wife, Jenisa Washington, died from a massive hemorrhagic stroke last year after suddenly collapsing at home.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum shared the deeply personal news on Instagram Oct. 3, more than a year after Jenisa’s death. Washington said she collapsed May 31, 2025, and died June 9.

“Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025 and passed away on June 9, 2025,” Washington wrote.

“It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family,” he continued. “She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.”

Isaiah Washington / Getty

Washington also urged followers not to dismiss serious or unusual headaches.

“Listen, y’all…some headaches are not just headaches or migraines, they can be much worse and a warning sign,” he wrote. “Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously.”

A hemorrhagic stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and causes bleeding in or around the brain. Washington did not publicly disclose additional medical details about Jenisa’s stroke. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 1996 and shared three children, Isaiah V, Tyme and Iman.

Washington acknowledged that speaking publicly about his wife’s death conflicted with the privacy she maintained during her life.

“She has been gone 16 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy,” he wrote.

“I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side.”

Washington, 63, played Dr. Preston Burke on “Grey’s Anatomy” during the medical drama’s first three seasons and later returned for a guest appearance.

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