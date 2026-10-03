Black Women Say Luxury France Trip Left Them Stranded and Thousands Out | WATCH

More than 70 travelers say their luxury European getaway abruptly ended in France, forcing them to find flights home and fueling a refund dispute.

A luxury European getaway allegedly ended far too soon for all the wrong reasons – via eurAI

*More than 70 Black women say a luxury group vacation through southern France and the Canary Islands turned into a costly scramble to get home after their trip organizer abruptly announced the journey was ending early.

The travelers booked the “Goddess Refresh: French Riviera & Canary Islands” experience through Maryland-based luxury travel company Younique Ventures. The company describes itself as creating elevated travel experiences where clients can “simply pack and go.”

But several women who took the summer trip are now publicly alleging that canceled activities, transportation problems and questions over accommodations preceded a July 4 meeting where they were told the rest of the vacation could not continue.

A Hotel Check-In Raised Questions

One traveler, Toni LaRay, shared a detailed account that was featured in a Sept. 12 video by IAM ASIA.

Laray said problems included canceled activities and unexpected transportation arrangements as the group moved through France.

Things became more concerning, she said, when travelers reached a hotel in Nice.

“Ma’am, we can check you in, but we cannot give you the key because there is a financial obligation that has not been met,” Laray recalled a hotel employee telling the group.

She said Younique Ventures founder Kendra later arrived and resolved whatever issue was preventing guests from receiving their rooms.

Toni LaRae – screenshot

‘This Is Where the Trip Has to End’

The bigger shock allegedly came as the women prepared to continue from France to Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

According to Laray, Kendra told the group during a late-night meeting that a flight problem meant the planned journey could not continue.

“Unfortunately, this is where the trip has to end,” Laray recalled being told.

Travelers could either return to the United States or get themselves to Madrid for their previously scheduled flights home, she said. From that point, additional transportation and accommodations would have to come out of their own pockets.

Laray said her last-minute ticket home cost $2,500 and that she also needed two more nights in a hotel.

Other travelers have since posted similar complaints. Recent reviews on The Knot describe paying thousands for the trip before having to arrange transportation home when it ended early.

Travelers Say They’re Still Seeking Money

The refund fight is one reason the July vacation has erupted online more than two months later.

One traveler featured in the IAM ASIA report said Younique Ventures communicated after the trip that reimbursements connected to the canceled portion could take approximately 60 days. She said that period passed without her receiving the money she believes she is owed.

“I paid for business class that I didn’t receive,” she said. “I didn’t receive the entire Canary Islands portion of the trip.”

A Sept. 11 review on The Knot similarly alleges that a traveler was promised reimbursement for unexpected expenses but had yet to receive it.

Those allegations have not been independently established through financial, airline or hotel records.

Younique Ventures Had Repeat Customers

The controversy carries another wrinkle: Younique Ventures wasn’t an unknown company to some of these travelers.

The business says it has years of experience organizing luxury travel, and older customer reviews describe successful trips. Its current listings continue promoting future international experiences, while the French Riviera and Canary Islands trip is marked sold out.

That history appears to have built trust. At least one recent complainant says she had traveled successfully with the company before booking the France trip.

EURweb has not located a detailed current public statement from Younique Ventures responding to the travelers’ specific allegations.

And while some online commentators have called what happened a “scam,” key questions remain unanswered: Were the group’s onward flights actually ticketed? What caused the payment issue at the Nice hotel? And why, more than two months later, do some travelers say they’re still waiting for promised reimbursements? Until those answers emerge, the women’s accounts document a luxury vacation that ended abruptly — and a financial dispute that followed them all the way home.

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