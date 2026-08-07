Why Travelers Should Save Their Boarding Pass After a Flight

Your boarding pass can remain useful long after you've collected your bags and left the airport.

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*Landing at your destination doesn’t necessarily mean your boarding pass has outlived its usefulness. Travelers may benefit from saving the document until they know their flight has been properly recorded and no post-trip problems need attention.

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According to Travel and Leisure, frequent flyer rewards are one example. Airline loyalty systems don’t always add points or miles correctly. When that happens, travelers may be asked for details confirming they completed the flight. A saved boarding pass provides flight information that can make resolving the discrepancy easier.

Keeping a physical copy also provides a backup when relying on a smartphone isn’t enough. Digital passes can become unavailable after travel, making information from an earlier flight more difficult to retrieve.

The document could prove useful for financial reasons as well. A canceled or significantly delayed flight could qualify for travel insurance coverage or benefits attached to certain credit cards. Baggage problems may also result in a claim.

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Travelers could need information about their itinerary while requesting compensation or submitting supporting records. A boarding pass keeps important flight details within reach while those issues are being resolved.

Paper boarding passes include barcodes and other identifying information connected to the trip. Some data may also be associated with a passenger’s airline loyalty account. That makes secure disposal important. Rather than leaving a boarding pass in an airplane seat pocket or tossing it intact into a public trash bin, travelers should protect it like other personal travel documents.

There’s no need to keep every boarding pass forever. Once airline rewards are credited and there are no unresolved baggage, insurance, or reimbursement matters, its job is essentially finished. At that point, thoroughly destroying a paper pass can prevent its information from being easily recovered.

Saving it for a few extra days could provide a valuable paper trail if something from the trip needs to be sorted out later.

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