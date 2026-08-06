National Geographic Releases Trailer for ‘LION,’ a Four-Year Journey from Cub to King | WATCH

Jon Favreau executive produces the four-part event series, featuring a score led by Hans Zimmer and filmed over four years in Kenya.

*National Geographic has released the official trailer for “LION,” a four-part event series that follows the remarkable true story of a lion cub’s rise from vulnerable newcomer to ruler of his pride.

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Executive produced by Disney Legend and “The Lion King” director Jon Favreau, the series premieres Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic. All four episodes will begin streaming Aug. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Narrated by O.J. Lynch, who portrays Mufasa in the stage production of “The Lion King,” the series centers on Kio, a lion born in Kenya’s Maasai Mara. Over four years, filmmakers documented his struggle to survive, protect his family, and ultimately become the leader of his pride, per the news release.

Unlike traditional wildlife documentaries, “LION” presents Kio’s story with a cinematic approach while remaining grounded in real events. The production was filmed over four years across 52 expeditions in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where the crew logged nearly 1,400 days in the field. According to National Geographic, it marks the first natural history production to document a lion’s complete journey from cub to king.

“After tracking the lions in the field for four years, the pride never ceased to surprise us — what Kio endures and eventually becomes is extraordinary,” Favreau said. “Watching the hero’s journey against the backdrop of nature was incredible to witness.”

The series also features an original score led by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer alongside Niccolò Pacella and George Hutson Warren for Bleeding Fingers Music. Recorded using sounds captured in the Maasai Mara, including local musicians, vocalists and even lion roars, the music also incorporates subtle callbacks to “The Lion King.” The soundtrack will be released by Hollywood Records on Aug. 21.

The trailer arrives as Disney continues its “Protect the Pride” conservation campaign supporting the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund. Since launching the initiative in 2019, Disney says it has contributed more than $5 million to lion conservation efforts, helping fund more than 400 projects across 26 African countries.

“LION” is produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit for National Geographic, with Mike Gunton serving as executive producer alongside Favreau. Watch the trailer above.

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