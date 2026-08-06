Exclusive Clip: Yo-Yo Makes a 10-Layer Dip on ‘Downright Delicious’ | WATCH

The Grammy-nominated rapper serves up a party-ready appetizer and refreshing cocktails in tonight's new episode on aspireTV.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo

*Party food takes center stage on this week’s episode of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo,” and MovieWeb has an exclusive first look at what’s cooking.

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In tonight’s new episode, titled “Big Dips & Crafty Cocktails,” Grammy-nominated rapper Yolanda “Yo-Yo” Whitaker transforms a familiar game-day favorite into an oversized crowd-pleaser. Rather than stopping at the traditional seven layers, Yo-Yo builds a hearty 10-layer dip packed with meat, cheese and fresh vegetables, creating an appetizer substantial enough to serve as a meal.

To complement the dish, she mixes up sweet and tangy strawberry kiwi margaritas, pairing the fruity cocktail with crunchy tortilla chips and her loaded dip for an easy entertaining menu.

The episode is part of the new season of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo,” which returns to aspireTV on August 6. Throughout the season, Yo-Yo combines comfort food, approachable recipes and laid-back conversation while sharing some of her favorite dishes, desserts and cocktails.

“Renewing Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo was an easy call,” Angela Cannon, executive vice president of Networks and Content Strategy and general manager of aspireTV, said when announcing the new season.

“The show is the perfect blend of food, fun, and connection, and Yo-Yo brings an infectious energy to the kitchen with approachable dishes that celebrate flavor, culture and the joy of sharing a meal. Welcoming back a Hip-Hop icon of her caliber doesn’t just strengthen our lineup—it energizes our entire brand,” Cannon added.

The latest season also features recipes ranging from enchiladas and baby back ribs to chili cheese fries, loaded nachos, spicy Buffalo mac and cheese, jerk mushroom melts, barbecue chicken pizza, stuffed jalapeños, chicken wings and catfish étouffée.

Watch our exclusive clip below, then catch an all-new episode of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” tonight, Thursday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on aspireTV.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo’ Returns to aspireTV with New Episodes in August

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