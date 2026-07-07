‘Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo’ Returns to aspireTV with New Episodes in August

The Grammy-nominated rapper will serve up comfort food favorites, cocktails, and new recipes when the cooking series returns Aug. 6.

*Grammy-nominated rapper Yo-Yo returns to aspireTV on Aug. 6 with new episodes of “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo,” featuring comfort food recipes, cocktails, and more. Watch the trailer below.

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The series blends cooking demonstrations with the laid-back personality that has helped Yo-Yo build a following beyond music. The upcoming season features a menu packed with familiar favorites and crowd-pleasing dishes. Among the recipes are baby back ribs, enchiladas, chili cheese fries, loaded nachos, spicy Buffalo mac and cheese, chicken wings, stuffed jalapeños, catfish étouffée, French bread pizza, barbecue chicken pizza, a jerk mushroom melt, and the classic seven-layer dip, per the news release.

Angela Cannon, executive vice president of Networks and Content Strategy and general manager of aspireTV, said bringing the series back was an easy decision because of its mix of food, entertainment, and personality.

Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo/screenshot

“Renewing Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo was an easy call,” Cannon said. “The show is the perfect blend of food, fun, and connection, and Yo-Yo brings an infectious energy to the kitchen with approachable dishes that celebrate flavor, culture and the joy of sharing a meal. Welcoming back a Hip-Hop icon of her caliber doesn’t just strengthen our lineup—it energizes our entire brand.”

Yo-Yo also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead of Powerhouse Productions.

The show is part of aspireTV’s lineup highlighting Black culture and lifestyle programming. To find the network on cable in your area, go to https://aspire.tv/channel. AspireTV is also available nationally on DirecTV and DISH and can also be watched on DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, and Frndly TV.

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