‘A Different World: The Legacy Continues’ Trailer Introduces Hillman’s Next Generation

*The halls of Hillman College are getting a new generation of students in “A Different World: The Legacy Continues,” and the first Season 1 trailer offers a look at what awaits them when the series premieres Sept. 24 on Netflix.

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The sequel follows Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the daughter of Hillman alumni Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy), as she begins her college journey at the same HBCU where her parents once studied.

Per Tudum, Deborah arrives at Hillman determined to make the most of her experience, but she also faces pressure from her parents, who have high expectations because of their own history at the school.

“My parents have been pushing Hillman since before they knew my name,” Deborah says in the trailer. “I want to prove to them I can crush it.”

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo in Episode 108 of A Different World. Cr. ELI JOSHUA ADE/Netflix © 2026

As Deborah adjusts to college life, she forms friendships with her roommate Rashida (Alijah Kai) and fellow students Hazel (Kennedi Reece), Amir (Jordan Aaron Hall) and Kojo (Chibuikem Uche). She also reconnects with Shaquille (Cornell Young IV), a budding football star with whom she has a romantic history. Shaquille is the son of Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell), one of her parents’ former classmates.

The new series will also bring back several familiar faces from the original sitcom. Hardison, Guy, Debbie Allen, Bell, Cree Summer, Jenifer Lewis and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles.

Allen, who returns as executive producer and director of the sequel’s premiere, said the returning characters will offer more than nostalgia.

“It’s not just nostalgia. It’s like, ‘Where are they now?’” Allen said.

The trailer also teases appearances from Summer Walker and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

Showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride said Deborah’s journey is designed to reflect the uncertainty many young people experience when entering college.

“It was important to craft a character who’s trying to figure it out, who’s a little messy, who’s a little all over the place because this is a character that a lot of young people can relate to,” Pride said.

Watch the official trailer above.

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