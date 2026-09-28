Joshua Jackson Allegedly Raised Concerns About Daughter Around Jodie Turner-Smith’s Brother

An attorney suing Turner-Smith claims Jackson previously objected to her brother's contact with their daughter, but Jackson has not publicly confirmed the account.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the AFI FEST 2019 – Opening Night Gala – Premiere of Universal Pictures’ ‘Queen and Slim’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on November 14, 2019, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Actor Joshua Jackson allegedly raised concerns about his daughter spending time around Jodie Turner-Smith’s brother before a new lawsuit targeted the siblings. However, Jackson has not publicly confirmed that account.

Attorney Nissan Thomas made the claim while representing three women suing Turner-Smith and her brother, Richard Mark Anthony Smith. Thomas told TMZ that people close to the family provided the information.

Attorney Claims Concerns Surfaced During Custody Case

Thomas claims those sources said Jackson’s attorneys previously raised concerns about Richard during the former couple’s divorce and custody proceedings. The attorney did not provide court documents establishing that claim.

Thomas also alleges Jackson objected to Richard picking up his daughter from school. According to Thomas, Richard allegedly did not have a driver’s license.

TMZ contacted Jackson’s representatives about Thomas’ claims but received no response before publishing its report. Turner-Smith declined to comment on the new allegations involving Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Three Women Filed a Civil Lawsuit

The development follows a civil lawsuit filed by three women identified as Jane Does against Turner-Smith and Richard. The women accuse Richard of sexual misconduct, drug-related activity, and other wrongdoing.

The complaint alleges Richard pressured women to use drugs and participate in nonconsensual sexual activity. The plaintiffs also accuse him of sexual battery, false imprisonment, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Turner-Smith faces different allegations from those directed at her brother. The plaintiffs claim she provided Richard with financial assistance, housing, transportation, or other resources despite allegedly knowing about his conduct.

The lawsuit includes negligence, child endangerment and aiding-and-abetting claims against the “Queen & Slim” actress. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Turner-Smith Calls Lawsuit ‘Fictional’

Turner-Smith has denied the claims against her. Her representative called the lawsuit “fictional” and accused someone of harassing the actress while using the Jane Doe designation.

“The claims are not true,” her representative said. “This is an abuse of the legal system, allowing someone to make up facts and file meritless legal documents.”

Thomas maintains that his clients will support their allegations with evidence in court. He told TMZ they “look forward to their day in court.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jodie Turner-Smith Demands Ex Joshua Jackson Pay Monthly Support

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.