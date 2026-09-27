Michael Beasley Says the NBA Left Him Unprepared for Life: ‘I Never Been in a Grocery Store’ | WATCH

Former NBA standout says a lifetime built around basketball can leave players struggling with basic life skills once the game disappears.

Michael Beasley – screenshot

*Former NBA player Michael Beasley is opening up about a side of professional basketball fans rarely see, arguing that players can reach the NBA without ever learning some of the everyday skills they’ll need when their careers end.

In a video circulating on X, Beasley describes an insulated basketball world that begins long before players become professionals.

“The NBA is the absolute hardest place in the world to make it,” Beasley said. “The thing that people don’t speak about is the people we play with are the same we play AAU with our whole life.”

“We don’t know nothing else.”

For Beasley, that basketball-first upbringing created a bubble where mastering the game could take precedence over learning how to navigate everyday adult life.

Michael Beasley says the NBA can leave players unprepared for life after basketball because many grow up knowing nothing but the game



“The NBA is the absolute hardest place in the world to make it.”



“The thing that people don’t speak about is the people we play with are the… pic.twitter.com/sEI00670l4 — Bassey (@0xBassey) September 25, 2026

When the Ball Stops Bouncing

Beasley said the problem becomes painfully clear when basketball is taken away.

“And then y’all take the ball from us, and we turn into a high school kid again,” he said.

He connected that loss of structure to depression and players suddenly confronting financial responsibilities they were never taught to handle.

“The depression comes from not knowing how to fill a bank account out, not knowing what the taxes is, not knowing a W-2.”

That perspective echoes comments Beasley made during a deeply personal 2022 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.” As EURweb previously reported, Beasley said people close to him had stolen from him financially and that he repeatedly asked others for help.

Michael Beasley overwhelmed while shopping at Costco – via eurAI

Beasley’s First Trip to Costco

Then came an admission that illustrated just how sheltered his basketball life had become.

“I never been in a grocery store,” Beasley said. “I went in Costco for the first time in April my entire life.”

The experience nearly overwhelmed him.

“I almost cried because, one, the s*** was huge,” he recalled, explaining that he had routinely handed other people hundreds or even $1,000 to shop for him.

For Beasley, the story wasn’t really about Costco. It was about what happens when athletes who’ve spent most of their lives being taken care of suddenly have to navigate life without basketball doing the organizing for them.

“We’ve been kids our whole life,” Beasley said, “and the fact that we can dribble the ball, we just been perpetuated.”

And when the dribbling stops, he argues, some players discover just how much growing up they still have left to do.

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