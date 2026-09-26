Pittsburgh Children’s Doctor Idris Evans Killed in Bed; Wife, Kids Escape | VIDEO

Police say an intruder entered the family’s Edgewood home through an open window and attacked the pediatric critical care physician and his wife as they slept.

Dr. Idris Evans and Elijah Hemingway

*Dr. Idris Evans, a pediatric critical care physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, was killed after police say a man climbed through an open window and attacked Evans and his wife inside their Edgewood home early Thursday morning.

The couple’s two children, ages 8 and 12, escaped without physical injuries after their mother yelled for them to run to a neighbor’s house. Evans and his wife were transported to a hospital in critical condition, where the 46-year-old physician later died.

Allegheny County Police charged 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass in connection with the attack. CBS News

A ‘Very Violent Scene’

“It was a very violent scene – the bedroom furniture broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene,” Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph told WTAE Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

According to the criminal complaint, Evans’ wife said she awoke to Hemingway attacking them with a kitchen knife. She told investigators the attacker was wearing only underwear and making statements about “being God.”

She also recalled her husband addressing the attacker as “Elijah,” although investigators have not determined whether the two men knew each other.

Police said Hemingway claimed Evans had invited him to the home and that the couple attacked him, but authorities said they found no evidence supporting his account. WTAE

A YouTube video discussing the case also highlighted Hemingway’s previous encounters with law enforcement.

Elijah Hemingway

Suspect Was Already Facing Burglary Charges

Court records show Hemingway was already facing burglary and theft charges stemming from an alleged February break-in at his former partner’s Pittsburgh home.

He was arrested in July and released the following day on nonmonetary bond, meaning he did not have to post money to be released. He had been scheduled to return to court Oct. 1 — one week after the fatal attack on Evans. CBS News

Separate records from Florida document previous encounters with authorities, including a 2025 incident in which Hemingway allegedly punched a deputy while officers attempted to get him evaluated. WTAE

Dr. Idris Evans

Remembering Dr. Idris Evans

Evans’ death leaves a profound loss beyond the crime scene. He served as medical director of the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Team at UPMC Children’s Hospital and was an assistant professor of critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“The UPMC and University of Pittsburgh community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dr. Idris Evans,” UPMC said in a statement, describing him as “a dedicated caregiver and valued member of our hospital and university communities.”

As investigators work to determine a motive and whether Evans had any prior connection to Hemingway, his wife is recovering from her injuries and their two children survived an attack that took their father’s life.

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