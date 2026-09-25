Taye Diggs’ Marriage Turns Dangerous in ‘Forever, This Ring’ Trailer | WATCH

Chris Stokes directs the psychological thriller, which launches new streaming platform Turnstr+ on Oct. 2 after its Los Angeles premiere.

Forever This Ring (La’Myia Good Taye Diggs Erica Mena) – poster

*Taye Diggs is discovering that saying “I do” can come with one hell of a downside in the official trailer for “Forever, This Ring,” the psychological thriller launching the new Turnstr+ streaming platform.

Directed by filmmaker and former record executive Chris Stokes, the film follows Maveric Collins, a successful entrepreneur and longtime playboy who finally marries the woman of his dreams, only to discover she isn’t who he thought she was. Diggs leads an ensemble that includes Erica Mena, Loretta Devine, La’Myia Good, Marques Houston and Malik Whitfield.

Forever This Ring (bloody rings)

A Dream Marriage Becomes a Nightmare

The newly released trailer offers the first extended look at the trouble brewing behind the couple’s seemingly enviable life, with romance giving way to suspicion, confrontation and increasingly dangerous behavior.

The movie arrives with another distinction: “Forever, This Ring” is the debut film for Turnstr+, which officially launches Oct. 2. Stokes previously signed an exclusive 20-picture agreement with the new platform, making the thriller the first title in a much larger slate. Stokes and Houston also have considerable history together at Footage Films. EURweb previously reported on Houston’s work as the company’s CEO, writer and producer, with Stokes serving as chairman and Juanita Stokes as president.

Los Angeles Premiere Comes First

Before audiences can stream the movie, “Forever, This Ring” will receive a Los Angeles rollout. The film premieres Sept. 29 at the TCL Chinese Theatre before becoming available on Turnstr+ on Oct. 2.

The release also brings Stokes and Diggs back into familiar territory. The two previously worked together on the 2017 thriller “Til Death Do Us Part,” which EURweb covered ahead of its release.

For now, “Forever, This Ring” is selling viewers on one particularly uncomfortable question: What happens when the person you married turns out to be someone you don’t recognize at all?

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marques Houston & Chris Stokes Premiere New Sci-Fi Film ‘Run’ | PicsVideo

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.