Diddy’s Former Chief of Staff Turns Up in Usher’s Camp

Kristina Khorram and two other former Combs employees joined Usher's touring operation, though exactly how they landed there remains unclear.

Kristina Khorram – via Southern District of New York

**Grammy-winning superstar Usher has employed at least three former members of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ personal team, including Combs’ longtime chief of staff Kristina Khorram, according to new reporting from Rolling Stone.

The personnel moves connect two artists whose relationship stretches back more than three decades. Combs mentored Usher when he was a teenager preparing his 1994 debut album, and earlier this year Usher publicly emphasized Combs’ cultural and business legacy rather than distancing himself from his former mentor.

NEW: Sean "Diddy" Combs' chief of staff Kristina Khorram has a new boss: Usher.



She and two other members of Diddy's personal team have since joined the R&B singer's camp, Rolling Stone has learned.https://t.co/bDmAj7QqdB — Cheyenne Roundtree (@cheyenne_round) September 23, 2026

Three Former Combs Staffers Enter Usher’s Orbit

Rolling Stone reports that Khorram has some involvement with Usher and Chris Brown’s massive 56-date R&B Tour, although her exact position remains unclear. A former Combs videographer is also working for Usher in a similar capacity after previously collaborating with Combs on a documentary before his September 2024 arrest.

A third person, a former Combs personal assistant who testified at Combs’ criminal trial after receiving immunity, also worked for Usher. Rolling Stone reports that Usher has since parted ways with the assistant.

It’s unclear how the three landed jobs in Usher’s camp. A representative for Usher declined to comment to Rolling Stone, while a representative for Khorram did not respond to its request for comment.

The tour itself has been a major undertaking. As EURweb previously reported, Usher and Chris Brown announced their co-headlining R&B (Raymond & Brown) Tour in April.

Khorram’s Diddy History Requires an Important Distinction

Khorram spent more than a decade working with Combs and became his chief of staff in 2020. During Combs’ federal criminal trial, prosecutors characterized her as an alleged co-conspirator and presented evidence concerning her actions as part of their broader racketeering case.

But Khorram was never charged with a crime and never testified at the trial. She previously denied allegations that she facilitated sexual assault, calling the idea that she participated in or stood by during a rape “beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable.”

Combs was ultimately acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges but convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence.

Usher and Combs Go Back Decades

The staffing connection lands against the backdrop of Usher’s complicated public relationship with his former mentor.

Earlier this year, Usher told Forbes that he didn’t have “anything negative” to say about Combs and focused instead on his contributions to music, business and Black entrepreneurship.

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws,” Usher said, before pointing to the number of people who benefited professionally from what Combs built.

That history makes the appearance of former Combs employees inside Usher’s touring operation notable, but there is no evidence in Rolling Stone’s reporting that the staffing decisions were intended as a statement of support for Combs or a response to his criminal case.

What is clear is that parts of Combs’ former professional circle are finding their way back into the music business — and at least two have landed within the touring operation of one of his most famous early protégés.

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