Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 Amid Divorce

The former pop star disclosed modest income and thousands in monthly expenses while fighting his estranged wife's request for $75,000 in fees.

MIllI Vanilli (Getty Images)

*Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan says his current finances look dramatically different from the wealth associated with the pop duo’s chart-topping years.

According to TMZ, new divorce filings show Morvan reports $3,845 in cash and bank accounts. He lists $1,846 in monthly wages or salary, plus a $1,500 monthly bonus. Meanwhile, Morvan reports $9,261 in monthly expenses and says longtime partner Tessa van der Steen covers more than $5,000 of them. The financial disclosures surfaced amid Morvan’s ongoing divorce dispute with estranged wife Kim Marlowe.

Marlowe wants Morvan to pay $50,000 toward her attorneys’ fees. She also seeks another $25,000 for a forensic accountant to examine his finances and address support issues.

Morvan argues his reported income does not allow him to pay the $75,000 request. Marlowe has described her own finances as dire during the proceedings. Earlier this year, she said she had only $50 and some Milli Vanilli memorabilia, citing health problems and an entertainment-industry slowdown.

Morvan and Marlowe secretly married in December 1998 and separated about two years later. Morvan says they have lived “completely separate and apart” for more than 25 years. Marlowe did not file for divorce until January 2024.

The financial questions run in both directions. Morvan claims Marlowe collected payments while managing his career, and he wants an accounting of the money she handled. He says he ended their management relationship in 2023. Their long-delayed divorce remains pending.

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