More Than a Fraction Foundation Brings Black History to Virginia Tech

The foundation brings Reconstruction research to Virginia Tech before a Charlottesville symposium on descendants of enslaved communities.

More Than a Fraction Foundation (MTAFF)

*The More Than a Fraction Foundation’s (MTAFF) founder historian/author Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (“More Than a Fraction: Based on a True Story”), along with Ashley Reichelmann and Jason Higgins, will speak on Post-Civil War Reconstruction Decision-Making September 24, 2026, from 10am-12pmEST on the campus of Virginia Tech and on September 26th they will present at the DEC-UVA (Descendants of Enslaved Communities) Symposium in Charlottesville, Virginia at The Center at Belvedere where MTAFF’s Dr. Moseley-Hobbs and Shawn Turner will be speaking.

The presentation will be at a workshop held in the main library, the Carol M. Newman Library in the Goodall Room on the campus of Virginia Tech. The presentation is sponsored by the More Than a Fraction Foundation, Liberal Arts and Human Sciences/Sociology at Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention.

The mission for MTAFF is to re-explore pre-Civil War American history from the point of view of the African peoples of the period, and to explore and identify the influence of that history on the modern period. This year MTAFF also hosted the “Story Time Tour” at the Historic Smithfield museum where Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs’ ancestors, the Fractions, were enslaved pre-civil war. They helped present a tour of the Smithfield museum using excerpts from her book More Than A Fraction: Based on a True Story which creatively talks about the Fractions’ pre-civil war journey.

Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs

MTAFF recently presented research findings at the American Association for State and Local History/National Council on Public History Annual Conference in Providence, Rhode Island. In October the MTAFF will present its educational research at the International Universities Studying Slavery Fall Conference at University of Maryland (College Park) from October 22-25th.

The More Than a Fraction Foundation, operates under the mantel “From Separation to Reunification.” Get more info at: www.MoreThanaFraction.org

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Contact: Dr. Eunice Moseley

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