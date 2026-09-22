‘A Different World’ Cast Brings Hillman Spirit to Morehouse Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell and Hillman’s new generation celebrated Netflix’s sequel series before its Sept. 24 debut.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Jasmine Guy and Maleah Joi Moon attend A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

*Hillman College came to Morehouse College on Sept. 21 as Netflix celebrated “A Different World” with stars from the original and new generations.

The Atlanta screening took place at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel. The event also kicked off the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival. Morehouse’s “House of Funk” marching band opened the celebration alongside dance team Mahogany N Motion. Members of several Divine Nine organizations also participated before Netflix screened the first two episodes.

New cast members Maleah Joi Moon, Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece and Chibuikem Uche attended. Original “A Different World” stars Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell and Cree Summer also joined the celebration. Debbie Allen attended as an executive producer and director of the premiere episode.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (L-R) Kennedi Reece, Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, Cree Summer, Maleah Joi Moon, Cornell Young IV, Darryl M. Bell and Jordan Aaron Hall attend A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Creator and showrunner Felicia Pride joined executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mandy Summers. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Summer Walker, Tichina Arnold, DeVon Franklin, Taylor Polidore Williams, Lex P and Drea Nicole also attended. Guests later gathered for a reception at White Oak.

The celebration concluded Netflix’s nationwide “Road to Hillman” college tour. Earlier stops included Prairie View A&M University, Chicago State University, Howard University and Hampton University.

Netflix’s “A Different World” returns viewers to fictional Hillman College on Sept. 24. The 10-episode sequel follows a new generation navigating college, relationships and family expectations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Morehouse College House of Funk Marching Band performs onstage during A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Netflix)

Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert. Kadeem Hardison and Guy reprise those roles from the original series. Deborah arrives at Hillman determined to build an identity beyond her famous parents. Her new circle reflects different experiences within contemporary Black college life.

Kai plays first-generation criminal justice major Rashida Duvall, while Young portrays five-star athlete Shaquille Johnson. Hall plays psychology major Amir Rodale, and Reece portrays small-town student Hazel Henry. Uche rounds out the core group as Kojo Achebe, a Ghanaian-Nigerian fashion entrepreneur pursuing his ambitions.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Ben Harris, Tracey Pakosta, Jasmyn Lawson, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Kennedi Reece, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Alijah Kai, Tichina Arnold, Chibuikem Uche, Maleah Joi Moon, Felicia Pride, Jordan Aaron Hall, Debbie Allen, Cornell Young IV, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer and Jasmine Guy attend A DIFFERENT WORLD Special Screening on September 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Legacy favorites Whitley, Dwayne, Freddie Brooks and Ron Johnson return alongside the newcomers. Netflix’s trailer also reveals appearances from other familiar faces.

The original series ran from 1987 through 1993 and made Hillman a defining television representation of HBCU life. Now, nearly four decades after Hillman first welcomed viewers, “A Different World” is betting a new class can create its own legacy.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: JAY-Z Explains Why the Streets Called While His Mom Struggled with Four Kids

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.