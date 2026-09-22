Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid About Cocaine, Stevie J and Her Past

The reality TV veteran opened up about addiction, motherhood, Stevie J and an unexpected comparison to Rihanna during 'Club Shay Shay.'

*Joseline Hernandez is looking back at the addiction, relationships, and hard-earned lessons that shaped her life before she found stability.

During a wide-ranging “Club Shay Shay” interview with Shannon Sharpe, Hernandez discussed her past cocaine addiction and her decision to get sober. She said someone repeatedly offered her cocaine when she was 25 before she eventually tried it.

“I used to always say never and the same thing I said I would never do, I did it,” Hernandez said. She connected her addiction to substance abuse within her family and said her father died from a heroin overdose.

Hernandez also discussed daughter Bonnie Bella and why she told the 9-year-old about her past as a stripper. She said she wanted Bonnie to hear the truth directly from her rather than someone else.

Joseline Hernandez on Club Shay Shay/YouTube screenshot

“As bad as I wanna keep my secrets, I can’t,” Hernandez said. “She’s growing up so quickly.”

The former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star also revisited her complicated relationship with Stevie J. In comments highlighted by REVOLT, Hernandez credited Faith Evans with helping her move forward.

“Thank God that old b**ch came around and took that man,” Hernandez told Sharpe. She added, “She took him away from me. She helped me.”

Hernandez said that chapter ultimately helped lead her to Balistic Beats, her longtime partner and the father of her second child.

The interview delivered a lighter celebrity moment involving Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Hernandez recalled meeting Rocky during Paris Fashion Week, where he reportedly called her Rihanna’s “evil twin.”

“I was cracking up ‘cause I was like, ‘Damn, why am I the evil twin?’” Hernandez recalled. She said Rocky also told her Rihanna loved her and Balistic.

Hernandez called Rihanna “gorgeous” and acknowledged that the two women share “some of the same vibes.”

For Hernandez, the conversation offered something beyond celebrity tea. It showed a woman willing to revisit some messy chapters while speaking openly about what she learned from them. Watch the interview above.

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