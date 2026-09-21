Is $100,000 a Good Salary Now? Experts Weigh In

Financial experts say rising costs have weakened the six-figure milestone, making savings, net worth and financial security more meaningful measures.

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*Financial experts say a $100,000 salary buys less than it once did, and location, savings, and net worth now shape financial success.

That salary once signaled comfort, but that promise has faded, according to GOBankingRates on Yahoo Finance. Some Americans already feel that pinch. EURweb previously covered a TikToker who said “$100,000 a year is the new $50,000 a year.”

Geography matters as much as the number itself. Living costs vary widely across the country. CPA Sharad Gondaliya said $100,000 “barely leaves breathing room” for single earners in major metros after paying for housing, healthcare, student loans, and taxes. Lower-cost areas let the same income go much further, he added.

Anthony Termini, an investment professional, told GOBankingRates that earning $100,000 in the 1980s was an impressive milestone. He said that pay was “the equivalent to almost $400,000 today.” The comparison shows how far inflation has eroded the value of that round number. The $400,000 figure does not set a new national target.

The employee in salary increase concept — Depositphotos

Inflation has shrunk what each dollar buys. Housing, healthcare, childcare, taxes, and debt can also claim large chunks of a paycheck. Those costs can leave a high income feeling stretched.

Experts now look beyond salary when they judge financial success. They point to emergency savings, manageable expenses, home affordability, retirement readiness, and net worth. Termini cited net worth as one useful gauge. Gondaliya took a wider view and weighed whether a person’s money brings steadiness or strain.

“You can earn $150,000 and still feel broke if your spending outpaces your peace of mind,” Gondaliya said. “The new measure of success is living well within your means, with room to grow.”

A $100,000 salary still opens real options for many households. Debt, spending, savings, and long-term security determine how far those options go. Experts say the number alone cannot tell that story.

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