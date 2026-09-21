Christian Bale’s 17-Year Mission Becomes Reality with Foster Village Keeping Siblings Together

The Oscar winner helped create a Palmdale community where brothers and sisters entering foster care can remain under the same roof.

Christian Bale at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Promise’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 12, 2017. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Christian Bale has spent 17 years pursuing a goal far removed from movie sets and red carpets: giving brothers and sisters entering foster care a better chance of staying together.

That vision is now a reality. Bale attended the opening of Together California’s first foster care village in Palmdale, California, a community specifically designed to prevent sibling groups from being separated after entering the system.

An ABC 7 report highlighted the opening, but the project is much bigger than an 11,000-square-foot facility. That figure refers only to the community center. The 4.67-acre village also includes 12 individual family homes, recreational areas, and two studio apartments intended for birth parents working toward reunification or young people transitioning toward independence.

Together California’s model places sibling groups in single-family homes with full-time, professionally trained foster parents. The organization says the broader village is meant to surround those families with services and community support rather than recreate an institutional environment.

Christian Bale arrives at “The Pale Blue Eye” Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on December 14, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/WireImage)

The community center will house the nonprofit’s offices while providing programs and services for children and families. Gardens, recreation and sports spaces are also part of the site.

The organization says Los Angeles County has more than 30,000 children in foster care at any given time, making the region an especially important place to test a model centered on preserving family connections.

Bale has never portrayed the project as something he accomplished alone. Together California’s long road from idea to opening involved foster-care professionals, donors, local officials and community partners. But after nearly two decades of work, the opening carried obvious significance for him.

“It’s our job to turn their heartbreak and their pain into love and hope and a sense of future,” Bale said at the opening.

He expressed similar feelings before construction was complete, telling CBS that the project would remain one of the accomplishments he values most at the end of his life.

“This is something that when, you know, I’m closing my eyes for the last time. I wanna look and say…think about, ‘Did I do some good? Did I make any changes in the world that were useful?’ And this will be one of the things that I’ll be most proud of when I, you know, draw my last breath,” Bale said.

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