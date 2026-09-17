Jessica Chastain Faces Her Sinister Double in Final ‘Other Mommy’ Trailer

The Oscar winner plays both a frightened child's mother and the entity impersonating her in the James Wan-produced horror film.

*Jessica Chastain is doing double duty in “Other Mommy,” but one of her characters definitely isn’t coming to tuck the kids safely into bed.

Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for the supernatural horror film, offering a closer look at Chastain as both a devoted mother and the sinister presence known as Other Mommy.

At the center of the nightmare is Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark. The young girl encounters an entity inside her home that bears an uncanny resemblance to her actual mother. As Bela develops a connection with the mysterious figure, the distinction between the woman she trusts and the thing mimicking her becomes increasingly dangerous.

Other Mommy

The final trailer arrived Sept. 15, following the first preview released earlier this summer. “Other Mommy” opens exclusively in theaters Oct. 9, according to Universal Pictures.

Chastain, who won an Academy Award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” is joined by Jay Duplass as Bela’s father, Daddo. The cast also includes Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and “Indiana Jones” veteran Karen Allen.

Behind the camera, the movie brings together some familiar names in modern horror. “Host” and “The Boogeyman” filmmaker Rob Savage directs, while “Saw,” “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” filmmaker James Wan serves as producer through Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

“Other Mommy” also comes with literary horror roots. Nathan Elston wrote the screenplay based on Josh Malerman’s bestselling novel “Incidents Around the House.” Malerman is also the author behind “Bird Box,” which was adapted into Netflix’s hit 2018 film starring Sandra Bullock.

The final trailer keeps the focus where it belongs: on the unsettling idea of a child discovering that the familiar face standing before her might not belong to her mother at all. Watch the new trailer above.

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