Kym Whitley and Yvette Nicole Brown Get Personal About Caring for Their Fathers

Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley

*Emmy-nominated actresses Kym Whitley and Yvette Nicole Brown are bringing a deeply personal perspective to a conversation many families know all too well: caring for aging parents while juggling the demands of everyday life.

Whitley and Brown will headline the First Ladies Health Initiative’s leaders summit luncheon, “Mindful of the Memories: A Path to Better Brain Health,” Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, California.

The two actresses were chosen for more than their celebrity profiles. FLHI says both are full-time caregivers for their fathers and understand firsthand the challenges of balancing careers with family responsibilities.

Dr. Shalonda “Sunshine” Crawford, co-pastor of Experience Christian Ministries, will moderate their fireside chat about Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, caregiving and the importance of support for families navigating those challenges.

Alzheimer, text words typography written with wooden letter, health and medical concept /Depositphotos

“Alzheimer’s disease has a devastating impact on the African American community, where individuals are approximately twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,” FLHI co-executive director Marquisé Alston-Allison said in announcing the event.

That disparity is consistent with information from the Alzheimer’s Association, which reports that older Black Americans are about twice as likely as older White Americans to have Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

FLHI has also partnered with the INSPIRE-Faith program at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. Led by neurologists Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, the community-based initiative focuses on lifestyle factors associated with brain and overall health, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and social connection.

The luncheon comes two days before World Alzheimer’s Day on Sept. 21.

Radio personality Aundrae Russell of 102.3 KJLH FM will serve as emcee, with recording artist David Daughtry providing a musical performance. FLHI will also pay tribute to its founding president, Tracey Alston, who died last year, and honor Dr. Betty Ruth Price, former first lady, co-founder and matriarch of Crenshaw Christian Center.

The organization has another reason to celebrate. The Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance recently announced $500,000 in support to be distributed among 10 organizations working to empower girls, with FLHI among the recipients.

For Whitley and Brown, however, Saturday’s discussion highlights an experience that extends well beyond Hollywood. As daughters and caregivers, they speak directly to families confronting the emotional and practical realities of caring for someone they love.

For more information on FLHI, visit www.firstladieshealth.com.

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