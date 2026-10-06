Freddie Jackson, R&B Voice Behind ‘You Are My Lady,’ Dies at 70

Jackson’s family announced his death days after his 70th birthday, remembering the singer whose romantic ballads became enduring R&B favorites.

Freddie Jackson – screenshot via Instagram

*R&B singer Freddie Jackson, whose hits included “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” has died. He was 70.

Jackson died Monday night, Oct. 5, according to a statement his family shared Tuesday on his official Instagram account. His family did not disclose a cause of death, TMZ reports.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the family said.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had.”

From Harlem To R&B Stardom

Born Frederick Anthony Jackson in New York City on Oct. 2, 1956, Jackson developed his voice singing gospel as a young performer.

He later sang with the funk group Mystic Merlin and worked as a backup singer for Melba Moore. Jackson’s career took off after he signed with Capitol Records and released his 1985 debut album, “Rock Me Tonight.”

The title track reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart, as did “You Are My Lady.” The album went platinum and established Jackson as a major voice in romantic R&B.

Jackson followed that success with songs including “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight,” “Nice ‘N’ Slow” and “Do Me Again.”

Freddie Jackson

Jackson Previously Revealed Kidney Disease

In September 2024, Jackson publicly revealed that he was living with kidney disease. He also partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to encourage awareness and early detection.

EURweb reported at the time that Jackson discussed taking control of his health after years of questions surrounding his dramatic weight loss. His family has not connected Jackson’s kidney disease to his death, and no official cause has been announced.

Jackson’s family said information about arrangements and ways to honor his legacy will come later.

“Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” the family said.

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