EBONY Unveils 2026 Power 100: Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Common and More

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Keke Palmer, Naomi Osaka and Questlove also join this year's honorees ahead of the Nov. 9 Los Angeles gala.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*EBONY has unveiled its 2026 Power 100, honoring influential Black leaders across entertainment, music, business, sports, media, technology, and community leadership.

This year’s honorees include Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, Common, Keke Palmer, T.I., Questlove, Naomi Osaka and Nneka Ogwumike. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz also earned recognition together.

The annual list carries the theme “The Stories We Shape.” EBONY says the theme emphasizes Black influence over culture, economic impact, representation, and storytelling.

“The Power 100 has always documented the people moving our culture forward, and this year’s class demonstrates the extraordinary breadth of that influence,” CEO Eden Bridgeman said. “‘The Stories We Shape’ is about ensuring Black people remain at the center of telling our stories and defining our collective future.”

Music, Entertainment and Culture Take Center Stage

EBONY placed Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., gamma. co-founder Larry Jackson and HarbourView Equity Partners founder Sherrese Clarke among its Music Innovators.

Keke Palmer, Questlove and filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood appear among the Entertainment Powerhouses. Television executives Channing Dungey and Pearlena Igbokwe also made that category.

Common and Vic Mensa earned spots among the Community Crusaders. Debbie Allen joins Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in the Artists in Residence category.

Sports honorees include Osaka, Ogwumike, Renee Montgomery and Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

EBONY also recognized New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

Naomi Osaka (Chris Hyde-Getty Images)

Power 100 Expands Across Business and STEM

The list extends beyond entertainment and sports with honorees leading major companies, nonprofits and technology organizations.

Sam’s Club U.S. CEO Latriece Watkins and Allen Media Group founder Byron Allen appear in the Junior Bridgeman Business Vanguard category. EBONY named the category for the late Ulysses “Junior” Bridgeman, who founded the publication’s parent company. Bridgeman was also the father of CEO Eden Bridgeman.

STEM Trailblazers include Blavity and AfroTech founder Morgan DeBaun, Spelman College President Dr. Ayanna Howard and Goodr founder Jasmine Crowe-Houston.

Readers can see the complete 2026 EBONY Power 100 list online.

EURweb has followed the Power 100 through previous celebrations, including the 2021 gala honoring influential figures across Black culture.

Honorees Head to Hollywood in November

EBONY will celebrate this year’s class Monday, Nov. 9, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the invitation-only ceremony. The company has produced major events including the BET Awards, Emmy Awards, and Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The evening begins with a 5 p.m. red carpet and cocktail hour. The awards ceremony starts at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 10:30 p.m. reception. The gathering will bring many of the 2026 honorees together as EBONY continues its decades-long tradition of recognizing Black achievement and influence.

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