Emmy-Winning Singer Steph Payne Releases ‘Lovely Day’ with Joey Melotti

Las Vegas vocalist Steph Payne teams with veteran musical director Joey Melotti for a new rendition of the Bill Withers classic as she continues a busy run of live performances.

Steph Payne Performs at Nowhere Lounge in LasVegas

*Emmy Award-winning singer and actress Steph Payne has released “Lovely Day,” a new collaboration with veteran keyboardist and musical director Joey Melotti that puts her voice on the Bill Withers classic.

The track is available on Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms and is featured as part of “The Joey Melotti Project Featuring Steph Payne,” a collection that also includes songs such as “All My Love,” “Something’s Coming Over Me” and “Do You Really.”

Chris Yandek and Steph

Payne Talks Music and Las Vegas

In a new interview with Chris Yandek‘s CYInterview, Payne discusses “Lovely Day” as well as her upcoming Las Vegas performance schedule.

Payne has established herself on the Las Vegas entertainment circuit, performing at major Strip resorts including Wynn Las Vegas and Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Her October schedule includes appearances at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, Nowhere Lounge at Fontainebleau, Maxan Jazz and Tap N’ Ash. Fontainebleau dates are scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17.

The singer’s official biography describes her as an Emmy Award-winning vocalist, recording artist and actress whose work spans music, theater and storytelling. Payne is also a U.S. military veteran who served as an intelligence analyst during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Joey Melotti Brings Decades of Experience

Melotti brings an extensive résumé to the collaboration. The Las Vegas-area keyboardist, arranger, producer and musical director has worked with performers including Barry Manilow, Michael Bolton, Liza Minnelli and Julio Iglesias.

His official website currently showcases “The Joey Melotti Project Featuring Steph Payne” as a 10-track collection, with “Lovely Day” appearing as the fourth selection.

For Payne, the release arrives as she balances recording with a continuing slate of live performances around Las Vegas.

Watch Payne’s full conversation with CYInterview below.

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