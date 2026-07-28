Gospel Music Is Getting a Permanent Home on the Las Vegas Strip

The new residency aims to establish Gospel music as a lasting presence on the Las Vegas Strip.

Deitrick Haddon

*Las Vegas is preparing to welcome something the Strip has never fully embraced in the modern era: a dedicated Gospel music residency.

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IKON Presents and Dr. Holly Carter, president and CEO of Relévé Entertainment, have announced “Legends of Gospel: Vegas Residency,” an ongoing concert series that will bring some of the genre’s most celebrated performers to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, GMA reports.

The residency opens Oct. 8 and 9 with an inaugural lineup featuring The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond and Deitrick Haddon. Rather than serving as a one-weekend event, the October concerts are intended to launch a recurring series, with additional dates and performers expected to be announced in the months ahead.

“Gospel has never had a true home on the Las Vegas Strip — until now,” Neal Carter, spokesperson for IKON Presents, said in a statement. He credited Dr. Holly Carter’s industry relationships and long-term vision with helping make the residency a reality, adding that the partnership would bring the genre to the Strip “the way it deserves to be.”

For Dr. Carter, the project represents the fulfillment of a goal years in the making.

“For years, I have envisioned bringing Gospel to Las Vegas on this scale,” she said. “To now unite legendary artists in a groundbreaking residency is more than a milestone, it’s a moment. And I thank God for it. I finally get to fully step into my creativity and bring this vision to life.”

Show producer and Relévé Entertainment Head of Production Keesha Brickhouse called the opportunity equally significant.

“Producing the first Gospel residency in more than 60 years is an incredible honor,” Brickhouse said. “It’s redefining what’s possible for Gospel music, and I’m excited to be a part of this historic moment.”

Tickets for “Legends of Gospel” are now on sale through GospelVegas.com.

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