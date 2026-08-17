Ex-‘GMA’ Anchor Janai Norman Blasts Michael Strahan Interview, Says ABC Helped ‘Uphold White Supremacy’

Norman says Strahan’s interview accepted a disputed premise about Nolan Wells’ final hours instead of first asking whether his grieving parents believed it.

Janai Norman (screenshot)

*Former “Good Morning America Weekend” anchor Janai Norman is publicly challenging ABC News and former colleague Michael Strahan over the network’s coverage of Nolan Wells, arguing that a question Strahan asked the dead Mississippi teen’s parents illustrates how newsrooms can become “complicit in upholding white supremacy.”

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Norman’s criticism centers on ABC’s July interview with Christine and Elmore Wonsley, whose 18-year-old son was found dead near Horn Island on July 6, two days after he disappeared during a Fourth of July outing. The family has questioned accounts that Wells voluntarily remained on the island when friends left by boat.

In the interview, Strahan asked Wells’ parents why their son would have stayed behind. Norman believes the question itself was the problem.

Norman Says Strahan Accepted a Disputed Premise

“The question should have been, ‘Do you believe that?’” Norman said in comments highlighted by The Daily Beast. “Not asking these grieving parents to defend a decision that we don’t even know for certain their deceased son made.”

Norman called the question insensitive and challenged the idea that accepting a law-enforcement account automatically makes reporting objective.

“Many news organizations haven’t yet learned that they cannot always trust law enforcement as primary sources of credible information, and that is what plays into racial divisions,” she said.

She also invoked Mississippi’s history of racial violence and lynching.

“By ignoring that context, news organizations become complicit in upholding white supremacy and, whether intentionally or unintentionally, end up playing into racial divisions,” Norman said.

Her wording is important: Norman did not call Strahan a white supremacist. Her criticism is directed at journalistic practices she believes can reinforce institutional racial bias.

ABC Stands Behind Michael Strahan

ABC News has defended Strahan rather than concede Norman’s criticism.

“Michael is an invaluable and highly respected member of the ABC News family,” a network spokesperson said. “He is a trusted anchor and journalist, and we have complete confidence in his editorial judgment, integrity, and professionalism.”

ABC’s own coverage has nevertheless described significant questions surrounding Wells’ death.

During the original “GMA” interview, Christine Wonsley said the family wanted “honesty and transparency” and a thorough investigation. When asked why Nolan would stay behind, she responded, “That we cannot answer. I just, I can’t — I can’t fathom why he would.”

Authorities initially said they suspected Wells drowned and had found no evidence of foul play, while stressing the investigation remained ongoing. His family has disputed the accidental-drowning theory and questioned why he would have remained behind without his phone and keys.

A preliminary independent autopsy commissioned by the family left both the cause and manner of death undetermined. More than a month later, an official autopsy had not been publicly released.

Nolan Xavier Wells

Questions About Wells’ Death Remain

Friends who were with Wells have maintained that he chose to remain on Horn Island to spend time with a girl and told them he had another ride. His parents continue to say that account does not fit their son.

The case has also drawn calls for federal involvement, with members of the Congressional Black Caucus urging the Justice Department to investigate as Wells’ family continues demanding an independent review.

There has been no public finding establishing that Wells was murdered, but neither has the family’s central question — exactly what happened during his final hours — been resolved.

Norman Is Critiquing the Newsroom She Left

Norman’s comments arrive months after her own departure from ABC. Her contract was not renewed in April after approximately 15 years with the network, where she had risen from intern to “GMA Weekend” co-anchor.

Norman later said she was heartbroken that she did not get an opportunity to properly say goodbye to viewers.

She has since turned part of her attention toward media criticism, and ABC is not her only target. Norman has questioned coverage at other major news organizations and separately criticized ABC’s reporting on a judgment against Meta, arguing that omitting some of a judge’s stronger language softened the story.

That broader pattern gives her latest criticism context beyond any friction surrounding her departure.

At its core, Norman’s challenge raises a straightforward journalism question: When grieving parents dispute the central premise being presented about their child’s death, should reporters ask them to explain that premise — or first establish whether they believe it?

In the still-unresolved death of Nolan Wells, Norman has made clear which question she believes should have come first.

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