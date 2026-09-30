Tyler Perry Lists Beverly Hills Mansion with Royal History for $57M

The 22.5-acre Beverly Hills estate hits the market as Perry prepares to move to Puerto Rico and scale back his demanding workload.

Tyler Perry lists Beverly Hills mansion for $57M/ChatGPT composite (Photo of Tyler Perry via Depositphotos and screenshots of home via Marc Angeles)

*Tyler Perry is selling the Beverly Hills compound that once provided Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a private place to stay in California.

The filmmaker listed the 22.5-acre estate for $57 million, according to the New York Post. Perry built the sprawling residence after purchasing the land for $4.3 million in 2004.

Inside Perry’s Beverly Hills Estate

The Tuscan-style mansion spans roughly 24,500 square feet inside the gated Beverly Ridge Estates community. It features eight bedrooms, along with a separate guesthouse and staff quarters.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the main residence features a butterfly-shaped floor plan.

The sprawling grounds offer the privacy expected from one of Beverly Hills’ most expensive listings.

Prince Harry and Meghan stayed there with their son Archie after moving to the United States in 2020. EURweb reported at the time that the family eventually left Perry’s property after buying their own California home.

Perry Is Also Selling His Wyoming Home

The Beverly Hills listing comes as Perry reduces his real-estate footprint ahead of another major life change.

He also listed his Jackson, Wyoming, estate for $39.5 million in June. The two asking prices total $96.5 million. The Wyoming property includes a roughly 10,988-square-foot custom log home on more than 37 acres.

Perry still maintains significant real-estate holdings elsewhere. His portfolio includes property near Atlanta and an island in the Bahamas.

Tyler Perry at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Dr Phil McGraw.

Pictures: Paul Smith/Featureflash

Perry Plans a Slower Chapter

The sales coincide with Perry’s plans to relocate to Puerto Rico in early 2027.

Earlier this month, EURweb reported that Perry intends to work less and spend more time with his son, Aman.

“Yep, moving to Puerto Rico at the top of the year and I’m pulling back a whole lot,” Perry said during an NBC interview. “I don’t want to work this hard,” he added.

Perry has not announced plans to leave his entertainment empire behind. Instead, he appears ready to slow down after decades of maintaining an unusually demanding production schedule. Selling two multimillion-dollar properties fits that transition.

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