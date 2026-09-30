Nick Cannon Says Netflix Docuseries Will Expose His Family’s ‘Raw’ Reality

The father of 12 says cameras sparked uncomfortable conversations as some mothers questioned opening their homes to public scrutiny.

Nick Cannon at the America’s Got Talent Judges Photocall at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 3, 2016, in Pasadena, CA/Depositphotos

*Nick Cannon plans to answer years of questions about his unconventional family when his upcoming Netflix docuseries arrives this winter. The father of 12 says the project will give viewers unprecedented access to his home life.

“People have been fascinated with my lifestyle for quite some time, so instead of letting them make up stuff, I’m gonna give you everything,” Cannon said in an interview with Us Weekly.

He said the series will reveal a more vulnerable side of his family.

“I think we’re being more open and more vulnerable, and coming from, you know, a very unorthodox setting,” Cannon said.

Singer Mariah Carey & husband Nick Cannon & children at the Nickelodeon 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at the USC’s Galen Centre, Los Angeles, USA 11 March 2017. (Picture: Paul Smith/Featureflash/SilverHub)

Some Mothers Questioned the Cameras

Cannon shares 12 children with six women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott. His son Zen, whom he shared with Scott, died at five months old in 2021.

Cannon said viewers may discover more affection within his family than they expect.

“I think people will be really surprised how there’s so much love there,” he said.

However, some mothers initially questioned bringing cameras into their private spaces.

“They were like, ‘Why are we letting cameras into our homes?’” Cannon recalled. “I think that everybody’s very comfortable with just keeping their peace.”

“But everybody said that they would do it for me, so I’m appreciative of that,” he added.

Nick Cannon attends the ‘Chi-Raq’ photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin/Depositphotos

Filming Forced Difficult Conversations

Cannon acknowledged that reality television creates pressures beyond his own experience with fame. He said filming also pushed the family into conversations they might otherwise have avoided.

Cannon said cameras can create “challenging and uncomfortable conversations” because everyone knows viewers will eventually see what happens.

The project arrives as Cannon continues to reflect publicly on fatherhood. EURweb previously reported his comments about how past trauma influenced some of his decisions around having children.

“Being almost 45 now, I could sit back and like, yeah, if I would have thought the process through a little bit more and took time to actually do the inner work, things might have been a little different in certain scenarios,” Cannon said in a 2025 interview with The Breakfast Club.

Cannon Says There Are No Secrets

Cannon appears ready for audiences to form their own opinions after seeing his family dynamics up close. He told Us Weekly that he considers himself prepared for the attention.

More importantly, he wants to hear what viewers think after they see the family’s relationships for themselves.

“I want to know what they have to say because there are no secrets and nothing to hide,” Cannon said.

Netflix has not announced an exact premiere date. The docuseries is expected to debut this winter.

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