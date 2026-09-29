Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Says His Parents Received $1.7M Amid Estate Fight

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman detailed payments to Chadwick Boseman’s parents while fighting his brothers’ effort to remove her as estate administrator.

Actor Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 23, 2018. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Chadwick Boseman’s widow says his parents received more than $1.7 million as a dispute over the late actor’s estate intensifies. Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman disclosed the payments while opposing an effort to remove her as administrator.

According to TMZ, the “Black Panther” star’s brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, filed the petition on behalf of their parents, Carolyn and Leroy Boseman. They accuse Simone of mishandling estate distributions and want the court to replace her.

Simone Details $1.7 Million In Payments

Court documents detail Simone’s response to the allegations. She says Chadwick’s parents received $1.5 million in May 2023 and another $260,000 later that year.

Simone also reports a payment exceeding $4,000 in December 2024. Separately, she says she voluntarily gave Derrick’s children $300,000 from her own money.

That $300,000 does not count toward the more than $1.7 million Simone says Chadwick’s parents received. Simone cites the payments while pushing back against allegations that she improperly handled the estate.

Chadwick Boseman / Getty

Brothers Challenge Her Handling Of Estate

Derrick and Kevin allege that more than $3.8 million in estate assets remain undistributed. Their petition challenges Simone’s continued control over assets that have generated income since Chadwick’s death.

Simone disputes their characterization of her management and points to previous distributions in her defense. Her attorney has also pushed back against the brothers’ effort to remove her.

Chadwick died without a will in August 2020 at age 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. Because he left no instructions for distributing his assets, a California court oversaw the estate. A court later approved a distribution that gave Simone 50% of the estate. Carolyn and Leroy each received 25%.

Chadwick Boseman & Taylor Simone Ledward at an NBA game – Getty

Chadwick’s estate continued generating income after his death. Reported assets include royalties, residuals, intellectual property, investments, insurance policies, and personal property. Those continuing assets help explain why administration of the estate remains important years after Chadwick’s death. They also provide context for the brothers’ concerns about assets they claim remain undistributed.

Derrick and Kevin contend Simone has maintained control without enough input from their parents. Simone’s filing counters that argument with an accounting of money she says Carolyn and Leroy already received.

The dispute now requires a judge to evaluate the competing claims about Simone’s administration. Her disclosure does not resolve whether additional estate assets remain due to Chadwick’s parents.

The court must ultimately decide whether the brothers have established grounds to remove Simone. Until then, both sides remain divided over how Chadwick’s estate should be managed and distributed.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chadwick Boseman Documentary Fuels Family Estate Dispute

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.