Chadwick Boseman Documentary Fuels Family Estate Dispute

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman says she offered the late actor's relatives equal participation terms, but they requested separate agreements.

Actor Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA, on April 23, 2018. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*A planned Chadwick Boseman documentary has become another point of contention between his widow and members of his family. Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman revealed the disagreement in court documents tied to an ongoing estate dispute.

Ledward Boseman says she has been working with production company Words + Pictures on a documentary about the “Black Panther” star. She is also pursuing an offer from Searchlight Pictures to produce the project, according to TMZ.

Widow Says Family Received Equal Terms

Ledward Boseman says the proposed documentary agreement offered equal treatment to participating family members. She wrote that “both sides of the family were sent identical paperwork.”

However, she claims Boseman’s relatives rejected that approach and requested separate agreements from the production company. Ledward Boseman also says she retained “100% right to control and benefit from Chadwick’s name, image, voice, signature, likeness etc.”

Despite that authority, she says she has continued consulting his relatives about projects involving his legacy. She presented the documentary negotiations as another example of those efforts.

Taylor Simone Ledward & Chadwick Boseman (Getty)

Documentary Dispute Follows Estate Fight

The disagreement comes amid a larger legal battle involving Boseman’s estate. His brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, have sought to remove Ledward Boseman as administrator.

They have questioned her management and transparency regarding the estate’s finances. Ledward Boseman denies wrongdoing and has pushed back against their allegations. She also claims she has paid Boseman’s parents more than $1.7 million since 2022, TMZ reported.

The documentary remains in development, and the reported Searchlight arrangement has not been finalized. For now, the project represents another unresolved issue surrounding control of Boseman’s legacy.

The actor died from colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43. His death followed a private four-year battle with the disease.

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