Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Seek to Remove Widow as Estate Administrator

The late actor's brothers allege Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman failed to carry out a court-ordered distribution of estate assets, claims her attorneys have not yet publicly addressed.

Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa – Black Panther / Marvel Studios

*Nearly six years after Chadwick Boseman‘s death, the late “Black Panther” star’s brothers have petitioned a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, as administrator of his estate, alleging she has mismanaged the probate process and failed to comply with a previous court order.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ and PEOPLE, Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed the petition on Friday, arguing that Ledward has continued to exercise unilateral control over the estate despite a 2022 court order outlining how assets should be distributed.

Chadwick died on Aug. 28, 2020, at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Because he died without a will, probate proceedings determined that Ledward would receive 50% of the estate, while his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, were awarded the remaining 50%, according to the filings.

Family Alleges Assets Have Not Been Distributed

In the petition, Kevin and Derrick Boseman claim Ledward has yet to complete the distribution of estate assets nearly four years after the court’s final order.

They allege the estate includes movie royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, investments, insurance policies, bank accounts and personal belongings. According to the filing, Chadwick’s parents have been left without assets they believe they are entitled to receive, including a $40,000 long-term care insurance policy designated for their mother, Carolyn.

The brothers also claim one of Chadwick’s bank accounts and an IRA remain open, numerous SAG-AFTRA residual payments dating from 2020 onward have not been fully accounted for, and unclaimed property belonging to the actor has not been collected or distributed. They further allege that Ledward has continued exercising sole control over Chadwick’s image and intellectual property rights, preventing the family from participating in decisions involving his legacy.

The petition argues that Ledward’s lack of transparency “creates the appearance that she is concealing assets” from both Chadwick’s family and the court. Those allegations have not been proven in court.

Brothers Seek Independent Fiduciary

Beyond asking that Ledward be removed as administrator, Kevin and Derrick Boseman are requesting that the court appoint Jason Rubin, a private professional fiduciary and forensic accountant, to oversee the estate instead.

According to the filings, they are also asking the court to hold Ledward in contempt for allegedly failing to comply with the 2022 order, require a complete accounting of the estate within 30 days and order the distribution of any remaining assets. The brothers further seek restrictions preventing Ledward from entering into major agreements involving Chadwick’s estate without family approval and want copies of existing estate-related contracts produced. They are also requesting reimbursement for attorney fees and legal costs.

Attorneys representing Kevin and Derrick Boseman, as well as attorneys for Ledward, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, according to the publication.

Taylor Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman

Estate Battle Continues Years After Chadwick’s Death

The latest filing marks another chapter in the legal administration of Boseman’s estate, which has remained in probate since his death because the acclaimed actor did not leave a will.

TMZ previously reported in 2020 that Ledward petitioned to become administrator of the estate shortly after Chadwick’s death, with probate proceedings required because no will had been executed before his passing.

The court has not yet ruled on Kevin and Derrick Boseman’s latest petition, and the allegations outlined in their filing remain claims that have yet to be tested in court.

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