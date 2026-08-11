Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Christian Obumseli Case

The plea deal ends the former OnlyFans model’s murder case before trial and sharply reduces her potential prison exposure.

Courtney Clenney & Christian Toby Obumseli / Instagram

*Courtney Clenney will not face a jury on a second-degree murder charge after reaching a plea agreement in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

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The 30-year-old former OnlyFans model pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison plus five years of probation, PEOPLE reports. With nearly four years already served, she could be released in about two years or less. According to TMZ, she is expected to serve the rest of her sentence in a Florida state prison and will be required to complete mental health and substance-abuse treatment upon release.

Obumseli, 27, died after Clenney stabbed him during an argument at their Miami condo on April 3, 2022. Prosecutors described the relationship as volatile; police had previously been called to the couple’s home, and the day before the stabbing, Clenney told officers she wanted to end the relationship and have Obumseli move out.

Clenney remained free for several months after the stabbing before her arrest in Hawaii in August 2022. She has maintained she acted in self-defense and that Obumseli had been physically abusive. His family rejects that account and says he was the victim of domestic violence.

In a press statement, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Clenney stabbed Obumseli “as part of a pattern of escalating violence toward him.”

“With this plea agreement, Christian Obumseli’s family finally heard what they long sought: Courtney Clenney accepting full responsibility for his death,” the prosecutor said. “This plea was reached in full consultation and approval of Christian’s family.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Courtney Clenney Being Sued for Negligence By Family of Slain Boyfriend

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