Joe Jackson’s Longtime Friend John ‘Sly’ Wilson Tells the Story Through His Eyes

The R&B veteran who worked with Janet and La Toya Jackson says his new book offers a firsthand portrait of the controversial Jackson family patriarch.

Joe Jackson Through My Eyes – book cover

*John “Sly” Wilson, the veteran R&B artist and producer whose career crossed paths with members of the Jackson family, is offering his personal account of Joe Jackson in a new book built around nearly three decades of conversations, friendship and professional experiences.

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“Joe Jackson: Through My Eyes — By the One Who Knew Him Best” is now available on Amazon, according to a release announcing the book. Wilson says he began working with the Jackson family patriarch in 1985 and remained close to Joe and the family for decades.

“There have been many stories told about Joe Jackson,” Wilson said. “This is my story, based on what Joe shared with me and what I personally experienced during our years together.”

That’s an ambitious promise considering the complicated legacy surrounding the man who managed the Jackson 5 and helped launch one of popular music’s most consequential families.

Jon (‘Sly’) Wilson – via Instagram

Wilson Brings His Own R&B History

Wilson isn’t approaching Joe Jackson’s story solely as an outside observer.

He is a founding member of Cleveland R&B group Sly, Slick & Wicked, a credential confirmed in federal court records from a copyright dispute involving the group’s music. The group recorded for James Brown’s People Records and later moved through labels connected to the O’Jays and Motown.

Their 1973 recording “Sho’ Nuff” gained another life decades later when it was sampled in Justin Timberlake’s “Suit & Tie” and J. Cole’s “Chaining Day.”

Wilson also has documented professional ties to the Jackson family.

The Global Doo Wop Coalition, where Wilson serves on the board, credits him with writing and producing for artists including Janet Jackson, Barry White and the O’Jays. Another organization with which Wilson has served, the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of America, credits him with work involving Janet and La Toya Jackson.

Those connections provide context for Wilson’s claim that his perspective on Joe comes from inside the music business rather than from studying the Jackson story from afar.

A Different Joe Jackson Story

Joe Jackson, who died in 2018 at age 89, remains one of music history’s most debated parental and managerial figures.

His role in transforming his children into international entertainers is inseparable from accounts by family members about the harsh discipline they experienced growing up. That history has produced decades of arguments over how Joe’s legacy should ultimately be judged.

Wilson’s book promises another perspective.

Rather than presenting itself as a comprehensive biography, “Joe Jackson: Through My Eyes” is framed as the recollections of someone who says he personally knew Joe for nearly 30 years.

The release describes the book as examining Joe beyond the headlines — as a man, father, manager and visionary.

However, the release does not disclose major anecdotes or specific new revelations from the book. With no substantive preview available to independently evaluate those stories, Wilson’s characterization of his relationship with Joe remains his firsthand account.

His Jackson Family Connections Go Beyond Joe

Wilson says his relationship with the Jackson family extended for more than 40 years and included professional work with La Toya and Janet.

At least part of that broader connection is independently documented.

AllMusic identifies Wilson as “Sly” in the Cleveland-born Sly, Slick & Wicked and traces the group’s journey through the soul industry.

The group’s legacy also received institutional recognition. The Global Doo Wop Coalition says Wilson was inducted into the R&B Hall of Fame in 2013, while Sly, Slick & Wicked received the Men of Motown Award in 2003 and later recognition from the Motown Alumni Association.

That résumé doesn’t independently prove every detail of Wilson’s claimed relationship with Joe. It does establish that the author has longstanding R&B credentials and documented professional connections to Joe’s daughters.

Wilson Wants Joe Remembered Beyond the Headlines

That’s ultimately what makes the book more interesting than a standard celebrity memoir announcement.

Joe Jackson’s story has frequently been told through the experiences of his extraordinarily famous children. Wilson is proposing something different: a portrait based on what he says Joe told him privately and what he witnessed himself.

Whether that perspective changes readers’ opinions of Joe will depend on what’s actually inside the book.

For now, Wilson isn’t promising to erase the controversies surrounding the Jackson patriarch. He’s asking readers to consider another vantage point on the man behind them.

“Joe Jackson: Through My Eyes — By the One Who Knew Him Best” is available now on Amazon.

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