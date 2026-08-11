Mississippi Burning 2.0: Another Lynching in the Rebel State

Tasia Fortune’s death has revived painful memories of Mississippi’s lynching history—and renewed demands for transparency, evidence and answers.

Mississippi Burning

*Name one murder-style fashion that exclusively targets one group of people in the United States; there are always no witnesses, and it normally takes place in one part of the country, the American South. African Americans/Black Americans and lynching. When has there ever been a recording of an Asian, Latino, Indian American, or white person hanging from trees in the American South? When news broke that an African American woman (29), Tasia Fortune, had been found hanging from a tree in Mississippi, many Black Americans did not begin with disbelief. We began with memory.

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For generations, trees have represented more than nature in America. They have symbolized terror. They have been transformed into instruments of racial intimidation, murder, and public spectacle. Whether investigators ultimately classify a death as homicide, suicide, or something else, history has conditioned Black communities to ask difficult questions whenever another body is found under circumstances that echo America’s darkest chapters.

The title of this column is “Mississippi Burning 2.0.” It is not intended to prejudge an investigation. It is intended to remind America that racial terror did not simply disappear. It evolved. It retreated from public view, but its legacy has never fully left our national conscience.

Tasia Fortune/screenshot courtesy-GoFundMe

According to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), more than 4,400 African Americans were victims of documented racial terror lynchings between 1877 and 1950, with Mississippi recording the highest number of any state. These murders were not random crimes. They were acts of terrorism designed to enforce white supremacy through fear and intimidation. Peer-reviewed historical research by scholars Stewart Tolnay and E. M. Beck similarly documents thousands of lynchings across the South, demonstrating that these killings were systematic rather than isolated acts. Likewise, sociologist Amy Kate Bailey’s peer-reviewed work shows that racial terror lynching produced long-lasting effects on Black migration, economic opportunity, and political participation that continue to shape communities today.

History also records an uncomfortable truth: many perpetrators publicly identified themselves as Christians while committing acts completely contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ. Churches were sometimes silent. Some ministers justified segregation. Families brought children to witness lynchings as though they were public celebrations rather than horrific murders. Postcards were printed. Souvenirs were collected. Human beings were tortured, mutilated, burned, and hanged without due process.

Those actions were never Christianity.

Scripture leaves no room for racial hatred.

“We know how much God loves us, and we have put our trust in his love. God is love, and all who live in love live in God, and God lives in them.” (1 John 4:16, NLT).

Jesus declared,

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.” (Matthew 5:9).

The Apostle Paul reminded believers,

“There is neither Jew nor Gentile… for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:28).

Jesus with arms outstretched – via Grok AI

These verses expose the contradiction between genuine Christianity and racial violence. A cross cannot coexist with a lynching rope. One represents sacrificial love. The other represents calculated hatred.

This morning, before reading the news, I opened my Bible app and encountered 1 John 4:16. Ironically, the devotional speaker was a white Christian woman explaining God’s love. My initial emotional response was anger because of what I had just seen reported. Yet the Holy Spirit reminded me not to judge every individual by the sins committed by others. That conviction matters because racism cannot be defeated with more racism. Truth must confront evil without abandoning righteousness.

At the same time, Christian communities—particularly white churches in states with painful racial histories—must continue confronting that history honestly. Silence has never healed injustice.

Questions surrounding suspicious deaths deserve thorough, transparent investigations grounded in evidence. Public confidence depends on independence, transparency, and accountability. Families deserve answers. Communities deserve confidence that investigations are complete rather than prematurely concluded.

Mississippi has changed in many important ways since the Civil Rights Movement of the 50s and 60s. Mississippi has also remained the same in many categories, and many people of every race work every day for justice and reconciliation. Yet history requires vigilance. The state’s painful legacy cannot simply be dismissed because time has passed.

For students attending historically Black colleges and universities, situational awareness remains essential. Travel with trusted friends when possible, remain connected with family, document encounters when legally appropriate, and prioritize personal safety. These are practical precautions, not admissions of fear.

Likewise, Black communities must continue strengthening one another. Protect your neighborhoods. Mentor young people. Support and protect Black women and children. Encourage lawful conflict resolution.

Exercise your constitutional rights responsibly and peacefully. Justice is not achieved through revenge but through courage, organization, lawful action, and unwavering commitment to truth.

America often speaks about moving forward. But genuine progress requires remembering where we have been. The United States cannot heal wounds it refuses to acknowledge. This is why we are 250 years old and still in the ‘experiential phase.

The phrase strange fruit still resonates because it reminds us that racial terror was never merely about individual victims. It was about sending a message to an entire people.

Today, that message must be answered with another message:

Truth matters. Justice matters. Every human life bears the image of God. And no tree should ever again become a symbol of American hatred.

Edmond W. Davis – screenshot

Edmond W. Davis is a social historian, media strategist, professor, and documentary host. Davis is the founder of the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. This native of Philadelphia, PA, his wife, and his son currently live in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area. Davis is committed to cultural empowerment and educational equity through storytelling and civic engagement. In 2026, Davis was a grand marshal at the 38th Annual African American History Month Celebration Parade, the largest in the U.S. during Black History Month.

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