Brandy Norwood Returning for Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Everyday Again’

The Grammy winner reunites with her real-life daughter Sy’rai Smith for the upcoming Lifetime holiday movie.

(L to R: Sy’rai Smith and Brandy)

*Brandy Norwood is returning to Lifetime this holiday season for a sequel to last year’s “Christmas Everyday.”

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The Grammy-winning singer and actress will star in and executive produce “Christmas Everyday Again,” currently a working title. Production recently wrapped on the film, which will debut as part of Lifetime’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday lineup.

Norwood reprises her role as Chicago fashion designer Francine “Fancy” Ballantine, a performance that earned her an NAACP Award nomination. Her real-life daughter, Sy’rai Smith, is also returning as Fancy’s younger sister, Belle, per the news release.

“I’m so excited to step back into Fancy’s world,” Norwood said. “Making Christmas Everyday was such a special experience, and I’m thrilled that audiences will get to continue this journey with these characters.”

(L to R: Ryan Ramsey, Holly Carter)

The sequel finds Fancy juggling two major milestones: protecting the future of her successful boutique and preparing to marry her fiancé, Jaylen.

Robert C. Riley returns as Jaylen, while Debbi Morgan reprises her role as Fancy and Belle’s mother, Evelyn. Fancy initially appears to have her family, career and wedding plans under control. However, growing pressure at work and the unexpected return of a reformed ex begin creating problems.

Rather than relying on those closest to her, Fancy attempts to handle everything herself and begins pushing Jaylen away. With Christmas approaching, she must confront her past before it threatens the future she is building.

Kajuana S. Marie, Journey Carter, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Lamman Rucker also return as Deena, Tia, Germaine and Richard, respectively. Gregory Alan Williams joins the sequel as Earl.

Roger Bobb returns to direct from a script by returning writer Meg DeLoatch.

“Christmas Everyday Again” is produced for Lifetime by FOX Entertainment Studios, Relevé Entertainment and Motion Entertainment. Norwood is among the film’s executive producers, alongside Dr. Holly Carter, Ryan Ramsey, Stella Bulochnikov and others.

Lifetime has not yet announced a premiere date for the sequel.

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