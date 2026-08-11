Roger Craig Discloses Dementia Diagnosis During Hall of Fame Induction

The former 49ers standout used his induction speech to discuss his health and encourage others to recognize warning signs.

Roger Craig/YouTube screenshot

*Roger Craig used one of the biggest moments of his football career to make a deeply personal disclosure about his health.

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During his taped Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday, the former San Francisco 49ers running back revealed that he has vascular dementia, ESPN reports. Craig, 66, said doctors believe repeated concussions during his NFL career were among the factors that contributed to the condition. He described the early warning signs as subtle enough to overlook.

“The changes were gradual” and initially “dismissed as normal aging,” Craig said. Concern grew after members of his family began noticing the differences, eventually leading him to seek medical guidance.

Craig said he does not view his diagnosis as a reason to diminish what football brought into his life.

“Two things can be true: Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I could imagine,” he said. “It helped shape the man I became.”

He also acknowledged that understanding of brain injuries has advanced considerably since his playing days. Craig said he hopes speaking publicly will encourage former athletes and families to take unexplained changes seriously.

The disclosure came during a milestone Craig had waited nearly three decades to experience. He entered the Hall of Fame after building an 11-year NFL career that included a historic 1985 season. That year, Craig became the first player in league history to surpass 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving.

Craig closed his remarks by making clear that his condition is only one part of his life.

“I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig,” he said. “If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it.”

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