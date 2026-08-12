Tasha K Says FBA is ‘No Different Than the KKK’ — Backlash Erupts | WATCH

The blogger's comparison of Foundational Black Americans to the Ku Klux Klan sparked fierce pushback and prompted her to promise more research.

*Tasha K has stepped into another social media firestorm after comparing the Foundational Black American movement to the Ku Klux Klan and arguing that both operate on principles of division, separation, and group “purity.”

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The controversial blogger, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, made the remarks during a livestream segment circulating across X and YouTube, prompting sharp criticism from people identifying with FBA and others who considered the comparison historically offensive.

Asked about FBA, Tasha said the movement was “no different than the KKK,” arguing that it was “meant to divide” and “to separate you, to isolate you.” She also criticized what she views as hostility toward other Black ethnic groups.

Her comments turned an online disagreement about Black identity into a combustible question: Can a movement centered on Black Americans descended from U.S. slavery reasonably be compared with an organization responsible for generations of white supremacist terror?

For many critics, the answer was emphatically no.

( #AD ) You might AGREE Or DISAGREE but she SAID what She SAID‼️👀🚨 pic.twitter.com/E4AqwFSMSv — Tasha K (@UNWINEWITHTASHA) August 11, 2026

Why the KKK Comparison Hit Such a Nerve

FBA, or Foundational Black Americans, generally describes Black Americans who trace their lineage to people enslaved in the United States and emphasizes their distinct historical and cultural experience.

The framework has become particularly prominent in discussions about reparations, lineage and whether descendants of U.S. slavery have political and economic claims distinct from more recent Black immigrants.

Tasha focused instead on what she sees as the movement’s divisive side. She argued that some rhetoric encourages people to look at other groups who resemble them racially and “hate them for no reason.”

She also compared what she characterized as FBA’s concern with lineage to the Klan’s fixation on racial purity.

Critics say that’s where her analogy falls apart.

The Ku Klux Klan isn’t simply an organization historically concerned with group boundaries. It is a white supremacist organization with a documented history of terrorism, lynching, intimidation and violence directed heavily against Black Americans.

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The kkk is a murderous white supremacist organization whose targets were Foundational Black Americans… https://t.co/ws7Gy3YtJS pic.twitter.com/uvxUC8Trxi — Lineage Over Melanin (@blackdetta) August 11, 2026

FBA Supporters Push Back

As clips spread, FBA supporters rejected Tasha’s characterization.

Their counterargument is that identifying descendants of American slavery as a specific ethnic group isn’t inherently an expression of hatred toward Africans, Caribbean people or other Black populations. Supporters instead frame FBA around historical specificity, reparations and advocacy for a particular American lineage.

Some online critics attributed Tasha’s position to her marriage to a man of African descent and accused her of allowing previous disputes involving African and Black American identity to color her perception of FBA.

Those are critics’ interpretations, not established explanations for Tasha’s motives.

The controversy also spilled into a Lipstick Alley discussion devoted to the backlash as clips and reaction videos circulated online.

Tasha Says She’ll Research FBA

Tasha subsequently provided context for why the subject apparently struck a personal chord.

In a follow-up circulating on X, she said her experiences with people identifying as FBA included criticism of her marriage and family. She indicated those encounters contributed to the negative impression she brought to the discussion.

But Tasha also appeared willing to reconsider whether those experiences fairly represented the broader movement.

She said she planned to spend the next 48 hours researching FBA rather than relying solely on her previous encounters with people claiming the identity.

That distinction — between criticizing the behavior of individual FBA supporters and characterizing an entire lineage movement as comparable to the KKK — sits at the heart of the backlash.

Tasha K

A Bigger Black Identity Debate Is Underneath It

Strip away the social media insults and Tasha has landed in a larger conversation.

Black Americans descended from U.S. slavery, African immigrants and Caribbean immigrants can share racial classification in America while having different histories, cultures and political priorities. Arguments over those distinctions become especially contentious when reparations and immigration enter the discussion.

FBA advocates contend that recognizing those differences isn’t inherently anti-African or anti-immigrant. Critics of lineage movements worry that emphasizing them can encourage hostility among Black populations.

That’s a legitimate debate.

Comparing one side to the KKK, however, virtually guaranteed that Tasha K’s comments would become something much more explosive.

Now she’s promised to do more homework. Whether that research changes her opinion remains to be seen, but the reaction has already demonstrated why comparing FBA with one of America’s most notorious white supremacist organizations was never going to pass quietly.

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