Stephen Curry Leaves About $20 Million on the Table with Warriors Deal

The four-time NBA champion accepted less than his maximum extension as Golden State tries to keep building around its longtime franchise star.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attends a fan meeting event during his 2017 China tour in Chengdu city, southwest China’s Sichuan province, 23 July 2017. (Depositphotos)

*Stephen Curry could have squeezed considerably more money from the Golden State Warriors. Instead, the four-time NBA champion agreed to a two-year extension reportedly worth $116 million.

Curry could have commanded up to $136 million, leaving roughly $20 million on the table. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the agreement, which Golden State later announced.

Curry Gives Golden State Some Breathing Room

The 38-year-old guard has repeatedly expressed interest in finishing his career with the Warriors. He has also emphasized giving Golden State financial flexibility to improve the roster around him.

Defector highlighted the unusual economics behind Curry’s decision. The outlet noted how rarely superstars voluntarily accept substantially less than their maximum earning power.

Curry will earn $62.6 million this season under his existing contract. His new extension then keeps him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

Stephen Curry (Photo Credit: Marty Jean-Louis/Depositphotos)

Warriors Praise Curry’s ‘Sacrifice’

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy highlighted Curry’s impact after the team announced the extension. He specifically praised Curry’s “unique leadership and sacrifice” along with his accomplishments on the court.

“We couldn’t be more excited about reaching an agreement with Stephen and extending his historic career with the Warriors,” Dunleavy said, according to NBA.com.

The 2028-29 campaign would mark Curry’s 20th NBA season, with all 20 spent with Golden State. The Warriors selected him seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. That history gives Curry’s decision to leave roughly $20 million on the table even more significance. By taking less, he gives Golden State greater flexibility as the franchise continues building around him.

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