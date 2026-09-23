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Black Traveler Punches Man After Airport Exchange Turns Racial | WATCH

A viral airport confrontation turned violent after a seated passenger used racial language and told a Black traveler he would end up “six feet under.”
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Black Traveler Punches Man After Airport Exchange Turns Racial | WATCH
Screenshot via Twitter

*An argument between two travelers at Denver International Airport turned violent after a seated passenger used racial language during an increasingly hostile exchange. The Black traveler responded by repeatedly punching and slapping the man as other passengers watched.

According to WTLC-FM, the confrontation occurred near a Frontier Airlines departure gate. However, the viral recording begins after the argument started, leaving its original cause unclear. The seated passenger, a white male, tells the Black traveler that he will end up “six feet under.” He then uses profanity and a racial term as the argument escalates.

Published reports disagree about exactly which racial term the man used. Some listeners heard the N-word, while others reported that he called the traveler “negro.”

Frontier Airlines - Depositphotos
Frontier Airlines – Depositphotos

The Black traveler then puts down his backpack and approaches the white man. He strikes him several times before an airport worker eventually intervenes and separates the men. Some bystanders can be heard applauding after the confrontation ends.

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The video quickly spread across social media, where viewers debated whether offensive language justified the physical response. The Black traveler later claimed an airline employee upgraded his seat. Frontier Airlines has not publicly confirmed that account.

Authorities have not publicly released an account explaining how the confrontation started or identifying the two men. Watch the wild moment in the clip below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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