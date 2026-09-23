‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 4 Trailer Teases Trouble for Jax’s Family and Firm | WATCH

The Hulu legal drama returns Oct. 6 with three episodes as Jax Stewart fights to protect her family, client and newly formed law firm.

Reasonable Doubt/Credit: Hulu

*Hulu has released the official trailer for Season 4 of “Reasonable Doubt,” and Jax Stewart faces another crisis with everything on the line. Emayatzy Corinealdi returns as the powerhouse Los Angeles attorney when the legal drama premieres Oct. 6.

The new season launches with three episodes exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. A new episode will follow every Tuesday through the Nov. 24 finale.

Season 4 picks up after a brutal attack leaves Jax’s family and newly formed law firm shaken. The aftermath forces Jax to confront uncertainty surrounding both her personal and professional future. Meanwhile, Jax’s most loyal client becomes the center of a growing media disaster. The crisis pushes The Stewart Firm into a high-stakes fight that could determine whether the business survives.

Grief also hangs over Jax and those closest to her as they attempt to rebuild. Moving forward too quickly, however, could cost them more than they expect.

Reasonable Doubt/Credit: Hulu

The new season expands the cast with La La Anthony, Rutina Wesley, Taylor Polidore Williams, DeVaughn Nixon and Alexxis Lemire. Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Meagan Good also join the series as regulars.

Morris Chestnut, Joseph Sikora and Brandee Evans return as recurring guest stars. Corinealdi continues alongside McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo and Angela Grovey.

Raamla Mohamed Hunter created, writes and executive produces “Reasonable Doubt.” Kerry Washington executive produces alongside Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore, Tamara Gregory, Anton Cropper, Lena Cordina and Erika L. Johnson.

Onyx Collective produces the series with 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios. Season 4 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch the new trailer below.

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