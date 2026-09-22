Mike Tyson Says He Was ‘Addicted to Chaos’ in New Netflix Docuseries | TRAILER

The four-part “TYSON” documentary revisits the boxing legend’s rise, incarceration, addiction and personal turmoil when it premieres Oct. 13.

*Mike Tyson looks back at his extraordinary rise and self-destructive choices in Netflix’s upcoming four-part documentary series “TYSON.”

The series premieres Oct. 13 and features Tyson examining the triumphs, controversies and personal costs that shaped his life. Floyd Russ directs the four hour-long episodes.

In the trailer, Tyson describes himself as someone who became “addicted to chaos.” The documentary traces that chaos from his difficult Brooklyn childhood through boxing superstardom and beyond.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at age 20. He later reigned as undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 through 1990. His life outside the ring brought serious consequences. Tyson served prison time after a 1992 rape conviction and later struggled with substance abuse and financial problems.

The documentary also examines notorious moments from his boxing career and the choices that shaped his public legacy.

“Most people are too scared to look at their lives objectively,” Tyson says, according to Netflix Tudum. He says people often want to make themselves the hero of their own stories.

Tyson says genuine reflection requires facing “the man in the mirror” and accepting both the good and bad.

“Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity” presents a challenge, Tyson said. He also described the opportunity as welcome.

The documentary features Tyson alongside confidants and colleagues who witnessed different chapters of his life.

“TYSON” also revisits his 2024 return to boxing against Jake Paul at age 58. Netflix says the fight became its most-streamed live sporting event. EURweb previously covered Tyson’s comeback and Netflix’s “Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson” series before the fight. That project focused primarily on both fighters preparing for their matchup.

“TYSON” takes a much wider view of the former champion’s life. This time, Tyson appears less interested in another victory lap than confronting the choices behind his complicated legacy.

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