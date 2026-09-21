Average Black Woman in America Weighs 188.5 Pounds

Federal health data show notable weight differences among American women, but averages and BMI alone cannot determine whether someone is healthy.

African American woman lifting weights. – Depositphotos

*Black women have the highest average weight among major racial and ethnic groups of women in the United States, according to federal health data. Non-Hispanic Black women average 188.5 pounds, according to figures highlighted by Verywell Health.

By comparison, non-Hispanic White women average 170.9 pounds, while Hispanic women average 168 pounds. Non-Hispanic Asian women average 135 pounds, the lowest figure among the groups listed.

Across all groups, the average American woman weighs about 172 pounds and stands approximately 5 feet, 3.5 inches tall. However, those numbers describe populations and don’t establish an ideal weight for an individual woman.

Age also makes a noticeable difference. Women ages 20 through 29 average 165 pounds, while women in their 30s average 178 pounds.

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Women in their 50s average about 180 pounds, the highest figure in the age breakdown. The average then declines to 171 pounds among women in their 60s.

Women in their 70s average 163 pounds, while women age 80 and older average about 150 pounds. Those differences show why comparing yourself with one national average can provide limited information.

Doctors commonly use body mass index, or BMI, to classify weight based on a person’s height and weight. For the average woman’s height, the standard “healthy” BMI range corresponds to roughly 105 to 143 pounds.

But BMI comes with important limitations. It doesn’t directly measure body fat or distinguish muscle from fat.

BMI also cannot fully account for differences involving age, sex, race, ethnicity and body composition. Two women with identical heights and weights can therefore have very different health profiles.

Other measurements can provide additional context, including waist circumference, body-fat percentage, physical activity and overall health. A healthcare professional can also consider medical history and individual risk factors.

The numbers don’t suggest that women should pursue one particular weight. Instead, they show how widely averages vary and why a number on the scale cannot define overall health.

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