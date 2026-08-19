‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Shows Off Major Transformation After Weight Loss and Hair Transplant

Tyray Mollett/screenshot

*Tyray Mollett is looking more confident than ever as he continues a major transformation that has changed both his appearance and outlook on life.

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The “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” star recently shared an update on his hair transplant, showing followers how his new hairline is developing several months after undergoing the nearly 10-hour procedure, The Looker reports.

“As you can see, the hair is starting to grow,” Mollett said in an Instagram video. “The density isn’t quite there yet, but it is finally starting to come in.”

The 36-year-old said he is already pleased with the results, particularly the shape of his new hairline.

“I like what they did with the hairline, and I haven’t had any issues or anything like that,” he said. “Nothing has fallen out. The hair is really strong.”

The hair transplant is just one part of the changes Mollett has made since his reality TV debut. He weighed 418 pounds when he first appeared on the TLC series in 2023. Weight loss intensified a problem he had dealt with for years: hair loss.

Mollett said his hair began thinning at 21 and that his hairline had developed a U-shape by 25. After his bariatric surgery, he experienced additional shedding.

“I’m sick of using those sprays and wearing those beanies all day, every day,” he said before undergoing the transplant.

Now, Mollett says the changes have given him a renewed sense of confidence—and he’s ready to embrace what comes next.

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